Nigeria floods kill 500, displace 1.4 million people

Drivers cross the Numan Bridge in search of safer ground away from rising waters in Numan Community, Adamawa state in northeastern Nigeria.



About 500 people have died in Nigeria’s worst flooding in a decade and 1.4 million others have been displaced from their homes since the start of the rainy season, the government said.

Floods caused by excessive rainfall and poor infrastructure have hit large parts of Africa’s most populous country and have raised fears that they could exacerbate food insecurity and inflation.

The Nigerian Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs said on Tuesday that “more than 1.4 million people have been displaced, about 500 deaths have been reported… and 1,546 people have been injured”.

“Likewise, 45,249 homes were completely damaged… while 70,566 hectares of farmland were completely destroyed,” added the statement from the ministry’s deputy director of information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya.

National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Manzo Ezekiel told AFP on Wednesday that the latest figures were from last weekend.

While the rainy season usually starts around June, most deaths and displacements “started around August and September,” Ezekiel added.

“We are taking all necessary measures to provide assistance to the people affected by the flooding,” said Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, an official at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Fuel scarcity caused long queues at gas stations in the capital Abuja this week after tankers were blocked by flooding in neighboring states.

Flood waters have hit West Africa.



In the southern state of Anambra, 76 people were killed last Friday when a boat capsized during the flooding of the Niger River.

More rain is expected in the coming weeks and months — the rainy season usually ends in November in the northern states and December in the south.

Until Thursday, “heavy rains are expected in parts of Taraba, Ebonyi, Benue and Cross Rivers State,” the Meteorological Agency said on Facebook, adding that “flash flooding is likely”.

Floods were also caused by the release of water from several dams, a process intended to prevent excessive flooding.

The high level of damage caused is also because “people are breaking regional planning (rules) and building (houses and buildings) near waterways,” Ezekiel said.

In 2012, 363 people died and more than 2.1 million people were displaced by flooding.

Devastating floods devastate farmland, destroy crops and displace tens of thousands of people in West and Central Africa.



Sub-Saharan Africa is being disproportionately affected by climate change and many of its economies are already experiencing the ripple effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Rice producers have warned that the devastating floods could affect prices in the country of some 200 million people, where rice imports have been banned to stimulate local production.

The World Food Program and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said last month that Nigeria was one of six countries at high risk of catastrophic hunger.

Severe floods ravage farmlands in West Africa

