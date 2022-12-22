Nigella Lawson warns ‘obscene overindulgence’ at Christmas leaves you looking like a ‘bloated wreck’

<!–

Nigella Lawson warned Britons today that ‘obscene excess’ during Christmas makes you feel like a ‘bloated wreck’.

The celebrity chef, 62, said she never serves starters at festive meals because they seem “a madness” if they eat so much that day.

Nigella – famous for her breakfast trifle – said people can get past the point of eating “pleasantly” when they meet for the occasion.

But she encouraged people to enjoy “celebrating food with your family.”

Speaking to The News Agents podcast hosts Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, Nigella told people to leave appetizers for a celebratory feast.

She said, “I don’t know why people make starters for Christmas lunch. I’ve never done that, that seems insane.

“But I also think there’s a way it becomes kind of obscene excess for a lot of people. So people don’t eat because it’s tasty.

“They eat because somehow people feel it’s when they should be eating nonstop and pecking at things nonstop.”

When asked if people ate too much out of ‘greed and gluttony’, she replied: ‘Yes, but they can also go too far.

“If you want to feel full and thankful that you feel full, but don’t want to be a bloated wreck.”

Nigella also revealed that she will not be giving Christmas presents this year.

She said, “Celebrating food with your family is something we should all do, if we can, and do it gratefully.

“But I definitely feel like I’m not interested in buying gifts for people who don’t need anything this year.

“You can give them a card saying I donated in your name instead of a Christmas gift so you feel like you’re doing something.”

“You want to celebrate being with your family in ways we couldn’t, but you don’t want it to be obscene.”

While overeating is never recommended, experts told MailOnline that traditional Christmas dinners are often among the healthiest meals people eat year-round.

Dr. Duane Mellor, a nutritionist at Aston University, said: ‘Some of the healthiest parts of Christmas dinner when we look at the plate are the different vegetables.

“It may be one of the few times a year that some people eat three or more different vegetables, not counting potatoes, at one meal—perhaps a good habit we could try more often.”

“Perhaps the healthiest thing about the traditional Christmas meal not found on the plate is that it is often shared with other people, reminding us that it is good to take time to eat with others and that socializing is important for our health and well-being.’

