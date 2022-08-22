Nigella Lawson shares the fine dining and takeaway restaurants she goes to in Australia

Legendary chef and host of My Kitchen Rules, Nigella Lawson, has shared her favorite Australian restaurants after spending much of the winter Down Under.

The 62-year-old author spoke to the Australian Financial Review about her love for multicultural cuisine that always has an unpretentious, laid-back twist no matter which fine dining restaurant you eat at.

“Like the British, Australians are disrespectful. That buys a lot of freedom. And the sense of humor is so similar to that of the British; sarcastic, slightly mocking and with a lot of humor in how you look at things and how you digest life. You can see that in cooking, of course,’ she says.

One of her favorite places for lunch is Lucky Kwong in Eveleigh, Sydney, which is owned by celebrity chef Kylie Kwong, who decided she would only open for lunch mid-week.

Also in Sydney is Josh Niland’s Charcoal Bay, in Rose Bay which has one of Nigella’s favorite fish and chips, but if she’s looking for a more seated meal she opts for the fried stuffed olives and pork chop Milanese at Fratelli Paradiso in Potts Point or the Jerusalem Artichoke Kravioli with Burnt Honey at Ragazzi.

In Melbourne, which Nigella first visited in 2011, it’s the anchovy toast with egg and salsa verde at Napier Quarter in Fitzroy, Hero ACMI, Nomad for the golden raisin and caper salsa or the buttermilk roti with Vegemite curry at Sunda.

She even managed to cross the border into Adelaide for a meal with the Aybi fmily in Parwana, in Torrensville, and to try the anchovy-bearnaise steak at Fugazzi.

Nigella filmed My Kitchen Rules in May and managed to visit some eateries while here

NIGELLA’S FAVORITE AUSSIAN RESTAURANTS Lucky Kwong, Eveleigh Charcoal fish, Rose Bay Napier Quarter, Fitzroy Fratelli Paradiso, Potts Point Held ACMI, Melbourne Nomad, Melbourne Parwana, Torrensville Sunda, Melbourne Ragazzi, Sydney Gerard’s Bistro, Brisbane Aru, Melbourne Fugazzi, Adelaide Cafe Paci, Newtown

In March, in an exclusive interview with Good housekeepingNigella admitted that her followers gave her “a sense of camaraderie and connection” when they came to seek cooking advice during lockdown.

The TV host revealed that after her life she has learned to live many difficult challenges in the moment: “I now understand how important it is to stay in the moment and not worry about all the things that can go wrong.

“At this point in my life, when something makes me happy, I don’t want to detract from it by thinking, ‘Oh, this is going to end,’ because that feels ungrateful.

Fratelli Paradiso, Potts Point, is one of her favorite places to dine in Sydney

The TV chef tragically lost her mother Vanessa Salmon in 1985 to liver cancer and her sister Thomasina died of breast cancer eight years later in 1993.

Nigella’s first husband, journalist John Diamond, was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1997 and died in March 2001.

They had two children together; daughter Cosima, now 26, and son Bruno, now 24.

She continued: “I suppose as you get older and you know you’ve eaten more than you have left, you realize you can’t afford to waste the good things or the good times. Life is too short.’

When the UK went into lockdown in March 2020, Nigella wrote her latest book Cook, Eat, Repeat while becoming a social media sensation.

She said: “It all started when the pandemic hit; I got a lot of panic messages on Twitter from people who weren’t used to cooking, so I started giving advice like I would if a friend called for help.

“Everyone kept saying, ‘Oh, it’s so nice that you do that,’ but the truth is it was mutual. It is still. It gives me a sense of camaraderie and connection with others, which is very important to me.’

Late husband: Her first husband, journalist John Diamond (left), was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1997 and died in March 2001 (pictured in 2000)

Nigella has had quite a bit of success over the years as she has published 13 cookbooks, of which over eight million have been sold worldwide.

She has become a well-known and beloved face in the industry as she has presented award-winning cooking shows including Channel 4’s Nigella Bites and BBC Two’s Simply Nigella.

The chef then shared one of her fan-favorite recipes: ‘There is one particular recipe – my Maltese cake – that people often message me about.

And they’ll say things like, ‘I’ve made it for every birthday since my kid was eight — and they’re 18 now!’ It’s so moving to be a part of someone’s life in that way.’