Nigel Benn reveals they found ‘traces’ of banned substance in Conor’s system ‘THREE MONTHS ago’

Nigel Benn appears to have revealed that his son Conor first showed a negative finding in a drug test three months ago – before later trying to self-correct.

The potentially significant development in Conor Benn’s doping case came Saturday night in Doncaster as part of his father’s speaking tour with Chris Eubank Sr.

On stage, video footage shows Nigel Benn addressing the audience about the saga. He said, “There’s so much I’d like to say because we knew this three months ago when they said there was a trail.

Nigel Benn (above) said his son Conor first produced a negative finding in a drug test three months ago before attempting to correct himself by tweeting, he meant 3 weeks ago

“We pay for our own scientists to figure this out. I know my son. My DNA is in him. You all know me.’

Benn tweeted Monday morning to correct himself, writing “sorry, I meant 3 weeks,” followed by thumbs up and smiling emojis.

Sportsmail revealed earlier this month that Benn had failed a test through the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association on September 1 with the report received on September 23. A report three months ago would date around July.

Benn (R) failed a drug test ahead of the canceled clash against Chris Eubank Jr (L)

Benn tested positive for banned substance clomiphene in the run-up to mega fight

We have reached out to Benn’s promoters, Matchroom, for comment on Nigel Benn’s comments.

Conor Benn insists he is clean despite testing positive for the banned substance Clomiphene, prompting an investigation by UK Anti-Doping. Although he has not been charged with a violation, he could still receive a suspension of up to four years if it is found that he has used doping.

In one of the most explosive episodes in recent British boxing history, Benn’s positive eventually led to the cancellation of his £15million fight with Chris Eubank Jr on October 8.

Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn has since received furious criticism for seeking ways to keep the fight alive, while Britain’s Boxing of Control has also been criticized for not publicly announcing their opposition to the match until October 5 – just hours after Sportsmail announced the story. .

The decision for Nigel Benn and Eubank Sr to deliver a speaking engagement at a time when so much is uncertain has raised eyebrows. Speaking in Coventry on Friday, Nigel Benn insisted that his son be vindicated, saying: ‘I stand behind my son. If I thought my son would ever take performance-enhancing drugs, I’d hang him to dry. I’ve worked hard to get my name where he is now, but I know my son. He is a dedicated fighter. He wouldn’t take any drugs.

The pair of sons would follow in the footsteps of their famous fathers (pictured above)

Nigel had been working with Conor throughout the camp as they prepared for battle

“We’ll get to the bottom of this scientifically, so I’m not going to say anything that contradicts what comes out. Me and my wife stay out of here. Let the lawyers and scientists handle this, but I pray to God the apologies are as loud as the media threw my son under the bus.”

Sportsmail revealed on Saturday that Benn has reportedly hired famed sports attorney Mike Morgan to handle his case. Morgan famously cleared Chris Froome of a possible two-year ban after the cyclist exceeded allowable levels of the asthma medication salbutamol, and the World Anti-Doping Agency was finally convinced after a nine-month investigation in 2018 that it did not find any adverse analytic findings. .

Morgan was also recruited by Tyson Fury prior to his retroactive ban on a positive nandrolone, and previously helped clear cyclist Lizzie Armistead from charges of three ‘whereabouts failures’ within a 12-month period.