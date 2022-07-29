Nier fans finally have the answer to the church mystery

It’s a fashion.

After the Kidney: vending machines community went through a good 96-ish hours of pure, high-octane gas to find out if a heretofore undiscovered church was a mod or an Easter egg or an ARG curated by Yoko Taro and his merry gang of crazies, a trio of modders has come forward and admitted it was a mod.

“We enjoyed all the discussions and theories – it was an amazing journey,” read a statement from the trio. “It has been inspiring to see the community come together after so many years. It has made all the hard work worth it.”

The mod represents an impressive technological advancement for the Kidney: vending machines modding community, which in itself makes the whole “hoax” worthwhile. Browsing Reddit and Twitter, it seems that the majority of the community isn’t angry at being possessed, but rather was impressed that the modders were able to masterfully create something so seamless that it was visually unbearable. distinct from the game itself.

“Who made this can do things in the” Kidney: vending machines engine that no one has ever publicly shown they can do outside of Platinum Games,” tweeted Lance McDonalda Kidney mud and data miner.

The fact that the church is a mod also doesn’t diminish the experience the community had while exploring the mystery. The memes, threads and content that came out of this energized the community; it gave them something to cheer for.

Before the revelation, the Kidney community remained glued to Reddit and Discord and hung on to every post from user sadfutago. Shortly after their first messages revealed the church, sadfutago returned as the character 9S to explore more of the area. There is a chest that only that character can open, and when Sadfutago did, it revealed a note about the character Yonah that people should remember as the sister (or daughter) of the main character in Kidney.

However, once 9S opened that chest, it annoyed a community creature nicknamed “Blobby,” who then kicked the shit out of sadfutago.

The community gathered behind sadfutago in their quest to defeat Blobby, even going so far as to start singing “Weight of the World” in the Kidney mod discord. In one of the many endings of Kidney: vending machines, as the player scrolls through the credits, they must complete a difficult shoot-em-up sequence. You can, if you’re skilled enough, complete it yourself or “accept help” from others. If you choose to accept help, the song playing through the credits will be,”Weight of the world”, transforms from a solo voice to multiple voices, representative of the help you received. Here it is in action:

While the community’s sing-along isn’t the most pleasant thing to listen to, it’s rightly moving to see the Kidney community essentially recreate one of the game’s most powerful moments in real life.

The fact that director Yoko Taro and the game’s developers could have confirmed, but didn’t, that this was a mod makes this collective moment even more special. It was within their power to potentially “spoil” the surprise, but they chose not to be, seemingly impressed, amused, or at least pleased to let the people who enjoyed their games continue to have their fun.

While it’s a little sad to learn that this wasn’t an elaborate piece of Yoko Taro’s dinner theater or just a happy find in a five-year-old game, this moment was special, an excellent example of the power of video games communities (if used for the better) ). We all loved watching this unfold.