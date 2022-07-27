Nier: Automata community is in shambles after player finds a secret church

A 45 second clip has the Kidney: vending machines community into a collective state of euphoria, confusion, conspiracy and fond memories.

Reddit user sadfutago uploaded a clip to the Kidney: vending machines subreddit containing a never-before-seen part of the copied city.

Someone randomly posted a video on the Nier Automata subreddit showing that they found a secret room in the copied city. Until now, no one else has figured out how they managed to make this secret door appear. Literally 1 person on earth has entered this room and we are stunned pic.twitter.com/g7W4JxiNDg — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 25, 2022

In the clip, sadfutago opens a hidden door and descends a long ladder into a trippy new area. He goes through another door into an area where the horizon meanders in a spiral corridor dotted with cathedral spires. That’s where the clip ends.

A few days later, sadfutago uploads a longer clip, exploring the long spiral corridor that ends at a door leading to a church. The game transitions into a cutscene that shows the architecture of the church, a characterless humanoid body with a flower growing from its chest, and a black pixelated creature that is non-aggressive and cannot be killed.

Sadfutago does not explain how he found the door and other users have not yet been able to find and enter the secret door themselves. It has sparked a slew of reactions ranging from reverent awe that such a place could be kept secret for so long to suspicion.

Some community members were quick to speculate that the clips were a mod trying to pass on sadfutago as a long-hidden Easter egg. Others noted that Kidney: vending machines modding hasn’t progressed to the point where entire sections can be made from scratch.

Regardless of the how and why, the memes were flawless:

The community’s attempts to understand what the hell is going on are equally impressive, with the modding community engaged in re-creating the church to see if it could indeed be done.

You’d think the game’s creators could shed some light on this. They could confirm or deny the Church’s existence, putting to rest the community’s ever-expanding theories that this is an elaborate marketing plan, ahead of the game’s launch on Switch.

But Yoko Taro made this game, and Yoko Taro is a weird kid.

He commented on the topicslightly trolling the community by stating that if they wanted to know his opinion about the secret church, they should check his opinion about the secret church. Twitter profilewho uselessly states, “I can’t answer about any product. Ask the publisher.”

He continued with another comment stating that he has gained over 1,000 new followers since his tweet about “Churchgate” and that he normally doesn’t tweet in English because he is “so silly”.

Taro closes the topic for good with this:

I like sausage and beer. Dear guards.

So true, dear.

Kidney: vending machines is available now on Xbox and PlayStation and will be available on Switch on October 6.