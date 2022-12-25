Nicole Trunfio stars in a mini dress and heels as she celebrates Christmas with her family

She is the Australian supermodel known for her glamorous wardrobe and breathtaking physique.

And Nicole Trunfio, 36, shone in yet another eye-catching ensemble on Sunday as she celebrated Christmas with her family in Austin, Texas.

The brunette posted on Instagram and shared photos of herself as a model $2,288 mini dress from Clio Peppiatt worth $2,288 and gold strappy heels from Cult Gia worth $840.

Nicole’s dangerously short mini dress had asymmetrical wrap details and showed off her long, skinny legs to perfection.

The jewelery designer completed her look with gold earrings, rings and a bracelet.

“Merry merry y’all,” Nicole wrote in the caption, geo-tagging a popular Italian fine dining restaurant.

The jewelery designer completed her look with gold earrings, rings and a bracelet.

Elsewhere, Nicole also took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her son Zion, seven, and daughters Gia, four, and Ella, two, playing around their extravagant Christmas tree.

The Make Me a Supermodel judge shares her children with her American musician husband Gary Clark Jr.

Nicole posted a tribute to her children on Instagram in June, writing, “All mine, actually… I believe they are not ‘mine’, I’m only here to raise them, nurture them and nurture them, to love them and guide them as best as possible.’

The Make Me a Supermodel judge shares her children with her American musician husband Gary Clark Jr. (All pictures)

“Hopefully they will love and respect me for it, and we will create an forever unbreakable bond that will keep us close so we can share a million memories and laughs together throughout our lives.”

“I respect these little people as equals and I probably learn as much, if not more, from them than they do from me.”

Nicole is the founder of the Bumpsuit, Erth Jewelery and Erth Swim brands.