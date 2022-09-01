Nicole Scherzinger turns up the heat in a blue bikini as she goes paddle boarding on a lake

<!–

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her toned abs in a blue bikini as she posed for a gallery of Instagram snaps while paddleboarding on a lake on Wednesday.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer, 44, looked sensational in the two-piece outfit as she added a patterned sarong to her swimwear look.

Enjoying the sun, the TV personality protected her eyes with sunglasses and styled her long dark locks loose.

‘Worry less. Paddle more’: Nicole Scherzinger showed off her toned abs on Instagram on Wednesday in a blue bikini while paddleboarding a lake

Nicole seemed cheerful as she balanced on the board and paddled through the scenic area in the sun.

She captioned the post: “Worry less. Paddle more. #morelife’.

It comes after Nicole returned from Austria, marking her 14th vacation of 2022, after the globetrotter has enjoyed vacations in exotic locations such as Mexico, Hawaii and Ibiza throughout the months 2022 so far.

After taking six vacations last year and lifting Covid restrictions in most countries, Nicole has already broken her 2021 travel record.

Soaking up the sun: The Pussycat Doll singer looked sensational in the two-piece outfit as she added a patterned skirt to the swimwear

With the addition of the latest trips to Greece and Portugal, she seems to have taken about 14 incredible vacations this year.

The Pussycat Doll has shared a look at all of her breathtaking travels on her Instagram, often sharing throwback snaps to the exotic locations — including Mexico, Hawaii and Ibiza — weeks after she returns.

The Masked Singer judge started the year with a healthy journey home to spend Christmas with her family, marking the second time she visited her family for the holidays with her boyfriend Thom Evans.

Shortly after celebrating the New Year, Nicole and Thom left for Tennessee to spend some quality time in the Smoky Mountains with her half-sister Keala and her three nieces.

It comes after the Hawaii native spent time filming the upcoming season of The Masked Singer.

Nicole is a regular member of The Masked Singer’s panel, alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke.

Season eight of The Masked Singer USA will premiere on FOX on September 21.