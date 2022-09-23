Nicole Scherzinger smashes up a KITCHEN with a sledgehammer in a hilarious clip

She is best known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks.

But Nicole Scherzinger recently chose to get involved herself while filming for her latest TV show Secret Celebrity Renovation.

The 44-year-old singer and television personality returned to her humble beginnings in Hawaii, where an episode of the CBS show was dedicated to her grandparents who lived in Oahu.

Leaving it all out: Nicole Scherzinger chose to do it herself while filming for her latest TV show Secret Celebrity Renovation

Several clips from the final episode show Nicole demolishing her grandparents’ house, using a pneumatic hammer against the old tile floors and smashing dividing walls with even more hardware.

The singer didn’t hold back as she waved the tool, captioning the post with a playful caption where she joked that it was her reaction when she learned she couldn’t have another glass of wine over dinner.

In the video, Nicole showed off her abs in a white crop top that showed off her tight midriff and ripped mom jeans and white platform sneakers.

Enter: The 44-year-old TV personality was the star of Secret Celebrity Renovation, where she helped transform her grandparents’ home in Hawaii

Family: The X Factor judge also posted a heartwarming photo of her with her grandparents, with ‘Ohana’ meaning ‘family’, adding: ‘This moment meant everything to me’

She shared the funny clip with her 5.3 million Instagram followers who responded with their laughter and humorous emojis in the comment section.

The X-Factor jury also posted a heartwarming photo of her with her grandparents, with “Ohana,” meaning “family,” adding, “This moment meant everything to me.”

The Hawaiian native enjoyed the special moment of celebration as she presented her grandparents with their newly renovated home.

This week Nicole was at Milan Fashion Week to show off her incredible figure and put on a really fun show with her boyfriend Thom Evans.

The 44-year-old Pussycat Doll showed off her washboard abs and sensational curves in a bralette and a leather-look skirt when she arrived at the Hugo Boss show on Thursday.

She seemed as smitten as ever with her Scottish rugby union player beau, 37, as she gazed fondly at him as they posed for snaps.

Smashing: Nicole returned to her humble beginnings in Hawaii, where an episode of the CBS show was dedicated to her grandparents