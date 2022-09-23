WhatsNew2Day
Nicole Scherzinger smashes up a KITCHEN with a sledgehammer in a hilarious clip

Entertainment
By Merry
“When my friend tells me not to have a glass of wine!” Nicole Scherzinger smashes a KITCHEN with a sledgehammer in hilarious clip while filming Secret Celebrity Renovation

By Lizzie May for Mailonline

Published: 23:39, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 23:50, September 23, 2022

She is best known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks.

But Nicole Scherzinger recently chose to get involved herself while filming for her latest TV show Secret Celebrity Renovation.

The 44-year-old singer and television personality returned to her humble beginnings in Hawaii, where an episode of the CBS show was dedicated to her grandparents who lived in Oahu.

Several clips from the final episode show Nicole demolishing her grandparents’ house, using a pneumatic hammer against the old tile floors and smashing dividing walls with even more hardware.

The singer didn’t hold back as she waved the tool, captioning the post with a playful caption where she joked that it was her reaction when she learned she couldn’t have another glass of wine over dinner.

In the video, Nicole showed off her abs in a white crop top that showed off her tight midriff and ripped mom jeans and white platform sneakers.

Smoking: Captioning one of the clips in which she smashes the kitchen counter with a hammer, she jokingly writes: 'When my boyfriend tells me not to drink another glass of wine with dinner'

Smoking: Captioning one of the clips where she smashes the kitchen counter with a hammer, she jokingly writes, “When my boyfriend says I can’t have another glass of wine at dinner.”

In one of the clips where she smashes the kitchen counter with a hammer, she jokingly writes on Instagram: “When my boyfriend tells me not to drink another glass of wine with dinner.”

She shared the funny clip with her 5.3 million Instagram followers who responded with their laughter and humorous emojis in the comment section.

The X-Factor jury also posted a heartwarming photo of her with her grandparents, with “Ohana,” meaning “family,” adding, “This moment meant everything to me.”

The Hawaiian native enjoyed the special moment of celebration as she presented her grandparents with their newly renovated home.

This week Nicole was at Milan Fashion Week to show off her incredible figure and put on a really fun show with her boyfriend Thom Evans.

The 44-year-old Pussycat Doll showed off her washboard abs and sensational curves in a bralette and a leather-look skirt when she arrived at the Hugo Boss show on Thursday.

She seemed as smitten as ever with her Scottish rugby union player beau, 37, as she gazed fondly at him as they posed for snaps.

