Nicole Scherzinger shows off her style credentials as she steps out in New York

Nicole Scherzinger looked like an epitome of elegance as she left New York on Tuesday night.

The singer, 44, Showed off her style cues in a glittering sequined set as she walked hand-in-hand with her glamorous friend Chloe Flower in Manhattan’s trendy South Street Seaport.

The former Pussycat Dolls star exuded sophistication in the dazzling look, consisting of a shirt and flared trousers.

She added some bling to the look with a pair of sparkly earrings and opted for a pair of classic black stilettos for the occasion.

The former X Factor judge has styled her brunette locks in soft, voluminous curls that tumbled over her shoulders as she beamed from ear to ear.

She completed her look with a swipe of red lipstick and wore a radiant palette of makeup.

Nicole’s close friend and composer Chloe looked stunning in a white ruffled dress.

The night out comes after Nicole opened up her holiday album with fans this week, cuddling up with her hunky fiancé Thom Evans in new snaps from Portugal.

In the throwback footage, which Nicole shared on Tuesday, she stunned in a flowing dress as she hugged her husband on the beach at sunset.

It comes after reports emerged that the couple got engaged in July.

She showed off her gorgeous figure in a deep white dress with a colorful design over the bust and skirt.

The Masked Singer jury showed a festive glow and wore makeup with a hint of foundation and a glossy nude lip.

Thom, 37, looked smart in a crisp white shirt, black trousers and a beige jacket.

“Golden hour,” Nicole captioned her post as the couple posed on the beach at sunset.

While on vacation in Portugal, she also slipped her figure into a tiny black bikini and shared some sassy images with fans.

The trip is considered her 14th outing this year.

In July, it was reported that the Pussycat Doll will walk down the aisle with Thom after the couple got engaged during a romantic trip to Mykonos.

A friend of the couple told Richard Eden of The Daily Mail: ‘They’re getting married’, with Thom knowing Nicole was ‘the one’ since they met in 2019’s The X Factor: Celebrity, where he was a contestant and she was a judge.

The hunk gushed about their romance: “Within the first few days with Nicole, it was just amazing, and it’s been amazing ever since.”

Nicole previously had an eight-year, on-off relationship with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and a shorter romance with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.