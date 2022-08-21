Nicole Scherzinger shows off her perfect dance moves with Thom Evans

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nicole Scherzinger and fiancé Thom Evans seemed in good spirits as they showed off their dance moves on Cheryl Lynn’s Got to Be Real on Saturday.

The Pussycat Doll, 44, and former rugby player, 37, were in perfect sync as they looked at each other and walked towards the camera.

The singer took to Instagram and shared the video that ended with the couple’s body rolling over and pointing at each other.

‘Groovin’ thru the weekend’: NicNicole Scherzinger and fiancé Thom Evans seemed in good spirits as they showed their dance moves to Cheryl Lynn’s Got to Be Real on Saturday

Nicole cut a casual figure in a pair of black mesh paneled track bottoms and a white crop top that she paired with white fuzzy slippers.

She brushed her dark locks from her face in a messy high ponytail and donned a radiant palette of makeup, including a swipe of red lipstick.

Meanwhile, Thom rocked a pair of black sport shorts with a plain blue T-shirt while joining in on the fun track.

Looks good: The singer took to Instagram and shared the video that ended with the couple’s body rolling and pointing at each other

Amazing: The Pussycat Doll and the Rugby Player were in perfect sync as they looked at each other and made their way towards the camera

The beauty captioned the post: ‘Groovin’ thru the weekend’.

It comes after Nicole returned from Austria, marking her 14th vacation of 2022, after the globetrotter has enjoyed vacations in exotic locations such as Mexico, Hawaii and Ibiza in the seven months from 2022 so far.

Having taken six holidays last year and Covid restrictions lifted in most countries, Nicole seems to have already broken her 2021 travel record as, with the addition of the latest trips to Greece and Portugal, she appears to have departed. on about 13 incredible holidays this year.

Run: Nicole cut a casual figure in a pair of black mesh paneled tracksuit bottoms and a white crop top she teamed with white fluffy slippers

The Pussycat Doll has shared a look at all of her breathtaking travels on her Instagram, often sharing throwback snaps to the exotic locations — including Mexico, Hawaii and Ibiza — weeks after she returns.

The Masked Singer jury started the year with a healthy journey home to spend Christmas with her family, marking the second time she had visited her relatives for the holidays with her boyfriend Thom.

Shortly after celebrating the New Year, Nicole and Thom left for Tennessee to spend some quality time in the Smoky Mountains with her half-sister Keala and her three nieces.

Jet-setter: It comes after Nicole marked her 14th vacation of 2022, after the globetrotter has enjoyed vacations in exotic locations such as Mexico, Hawaii and Ibiza in the seven months from 2022 so far

It comes after the Hawaii native spent time filming the upcoming season of The Masked Singer.

Scherzinger is a regular member of The Masked Singer’s panel, alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke.

Season eight of The Masked Singer USA will premiere on FOX on September 21.