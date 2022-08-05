Nicole Scherzinger shows off her incredible figure in a blue bikini in Austria

She’s ready to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Thom Evans after the couple got engaged on a romantic trip to Mykonos, Greece.

But Nicole Scherzinger appeared ring-free in her blistering Instagram snap on Friday, hinting that “something amazing is about to happen.”

The 44-year-old Pussycat Doll showed off her incredible figure in a little blue thong bikini as she posed on a beautiful lake.

Stunning: Nicole Scherzinger flaunted her incredible figure in a blue bikini as she appeared ring-free in her sizzling Instagram photo on Friday, hinting that ‘something wonderful is about to happen’

Nicole opted for a fresh face under oversized sunglasses as she scrapes back her brunette locks into a bun.

Alongside the post, she teased that an engagement announcement could be coming: ‘Always believe something great is about to happen’- Coco Chanel’

It comes as it was rumored that she will be walking down the aisle with boyfriend Thom after the couple got engaged during a romantic trip to Mykonos, Greece.

The singer is said to have accepted the 37-year-old rugby ace’s proposal during their idyllic Greek getaway this month, and the pair are set to announce their news soon.

A friend of the couple told Richard Eden of The Daily Mail: ‘They’re getting married’, with Thom knowing Nicole was ‘the one’ since they met on 2019’s The X Factor: Celebrity, where he was a contestant and she a judge.

The hunk gushed with their romance: “Within the first few days with Nicole, it was just amazing, and it’s been amazing ever since.”

Love: The Pussycat Doll, 44, accepted the 37-year-old rugby ace’s proposal during their idyllic Greek getaway this month, and the couple are set to announce their news soon

First meeting: The pair first got to know each other well when his group Tristar (pictured) knocked on Nicole’s dressing room door, thanking her for not sending them home during their stint on X Factor: Celebrity

Nicole previously had an eight-year, on-off relationship with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and a shorter romance with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

While Thom’s former girlfriends are model and actress Kelly Brook – who herself is getting married to boyfriend Jeremy Parisi ‘in the coming weeks’.

Austria marks Nicole’s 14th vacation of 2022, after the globetrotter has enjoyed vacations in exotic locations such as Mexico, Hawaii and Ibiza in the seven months from 2022 so far.

Having taken six holidays last year and Covid restrictions lifted in most countries, Nicole seems to have already broken her 2021 travel record as, with the addition of the latest trips to Greece and Portugal, she appears to have departed. on about 13 incredible holidays this year.

The Pussycat Doll has shared a look at all of her breathtaking travels on her Instagram, often sharing throwback snaps to the exotic locations – including Mexico, Hawaii and Ibiza – weeks after she returns.

The Masked Singer jury started the year with a healthy journey home to spend Christmas with her family, marking the second time she had visited her relatives for the holidays with her boyfriend Thom.

Shortly after celebrating the New Year, Nicole and Thom left for Tennessee to spend some quality time in the Smoky Mountains with her half-sister Keala and her three nieces.