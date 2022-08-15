Nicole Scherzinger puts on leggy display in tiny floral romper while heading to Day of Indulgence

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her long legs as she made her way to the Day of Indulgence event in Brentwood on Sunday.

The 44-year-old singer-songwriter wore a small one-piece with one shoulder completely uncovered.

The vibrant pink, blue, green and orange of the dress sparkled under the bright California sun.

She walked in purple flats that accentuated her lilac sunglass lenses.

The Pussycat Dolls star’s long black locks hit the middle of her back and she carried a small orange handbag.

Large earrings, made up of three separate round pieces, dangled from her slender shoulders.

The Day of Indulgence celebration is an annual event hosted by film and television producer Jennifer Klein.

The regular retreat offers A-listers a chance to indulge in a pleasurable experience and a variety of swag free.

During past events, guests have been treated to food and drink as different areas of the property allow for different experiences, including a free backyard swag bazaar and in-room pop-up boutiques with a mix of shopping and gifts.

The Hawaii native’s appearance came after she spent time filming the upcoming season of The Masked Singer.

Scherzinger is a regular member of The Masked Singer’s panel, alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke.

Season eight of The Masked Singer USA will premiere on FOX on September 21.