Nicole Scherzinger puts on an eye-popping display in satin bra and co-ord

Nicole Scherzinger made sure all eyes were on her when she went to a late dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Thursday.

The 44-year-old Pussycat Doll was an eye-popping display in a satin bra with a metal ring detail at the front.

She paired it with a matching suit that was perfect for her for a night out with her friends.

Wow! Nicole Scherzinger put on a dazzling show in a satin bra and matching gold co-ord as she dined late Thursday night at Craig's restaurant in LA

Nicole wore a pair of gray suede heels and had a heavily made up look for her night out.

She paid great attention to details, sporting dramatic false eyelashes and having longer hair extensions, wearing her locks in a straight and sleek style.

The outing comes as she was rumored to be walking down the aisle with boyfriend Thom Evans after the couple got engaged during a romantic trip to Mykonos, Greece.

Stunner: She paid great attention to detail, sported dramatic false eyelashes and longer hair extensions, and wore her locks in a straight and sleek style

Getting married soon? The outing comes as she was rumored to be walking down the aisle with boyfriend Thom Evans after the couple got engaged on a romantic trip to Mykonos

Exciting! The singer is said to have accepted the 37-year-old rugby ace’s proposal during their idyllic Greek getaway this month, and the pair are set to announce their news soon.

A friend of the couple told Richard Eden of The Daily Mail: ‘They’re getting married’, with Thom knowing Nicole was ‘the one’ since they met on 2019’s The X Factor: Celebrity, where he was a contestant and she a judge.

The hunk gushed with their romance: “Within the first few days with Nicole, it was just amazing, and it’s been amazing ever since.”

Nicole previously had an eight-year, on-off relationship with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and a shorter romance with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

While Thom’s former girlfriends are model and actress Kelly Brook – who herself is getting married to boyfriend Jeremy Parisi ‘in the coming weeks’.

But the couple, who are currently basking in Santorini after Nicole’s birthday in Mykonos, have now found the one they want to spend the rest of their lives with.