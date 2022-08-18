Nicole Scherzinger puts on an animated display as she takes part in the emoji acting challenge

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nicole Scherzinger put on an animated display when she entered the emoji challenge on Instagram on Wednesday.

The singer, 44, cut a casual figure in the video she shared with her 5.3 million followers as she donned a graphic tee and blue shorts.

In the acting challenge, a row of emojis will appear above your head. You then choose a word or phrase to say in the emotion of each emoji.

Funny: Nicole Scherzinger put on an animated screen when she entered the emoji challenge on Instagram on Wednesday

Nicole sported a soft, glamorous makeup look in the short clip as she comically said ‘untie my buttons, baby’ in five different emotions.

Her long dark brown locks were styled naturally to one side and fell effortlessly over her shoulders.

The star appeared to be enjoying the trend on social media as she wrote, “Why is this so fun for me?”

It comes after Nicole returned from Austria, marking her 14th vacation of 2022, after the globetrotter has enjoyed vacations in exotic locations such as Mexico, Hawaii and Ibiza in the seven months from 2022 so far.

Understated: The 44-year-old singer cut a casual figure in the video she shared with her 5.3 million followers as she donned a graphic tee and blue shorts

Comic: In the acting challenge, a row of emojis will appear above your head. You then choose a word or phrase to say in the emotion of each emoji

The star appeared to be enjoying the trend on social media as she wrote, “Why is this so fun for me?”

Having taken six holidays last year and Covid restrictions lifted in most countries, Nicole seems to have already broken her 2021 travel record as, with the addition of the latest trips to Greece and Portugal, she appears to have departed. on about 13 incredible holidays this year.

The Pussycat Doll has shared a look at all of her breathtaking travels on her Instagram, often sharing throwback snaps to the exotic locations – including Mexico, Hawaii and Ibiza – weeks after she returns.

The Masked Singer jury started the year with a healthy journey home to spend Christmas with her family, marking the second time she had visited her relatives for the holidays with her boyfriend Thom.

Jet-setter: It marks Nicole’s 14th vacation of 2022, after the globetrotter has enjoyed vacations in exotic locations such as Mexico, Hawaii and Ibiza in the seven months from 2022 so far

Shortly after celebrating the New Year, Nicole and Thom left for Tennessee to spend some quality time in the Smoky Mountains with her half-sister Keala and her three nieces.

It comes after the Hawaii native spent time filming the upcoming season of The Masked Singer.

Scherzinger is a regular member of The Masked Singer’s panel, alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke.

Season eight of The Masked Singer USA will premiere on FOX on September 21.