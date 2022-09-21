WhatsNew2Day
Nicole Scherzinger looks glamorous and shows off her incredible figure in New York

Entertainment
By Merry
Nicole Scherzinger looks glamorous and shows off her incredible figure in a tight outfit while on her way to lunch in New York

By Chloe-lee Longhetti For Mailonline

Published: 18:05, September 20, 2022 | Updated: 01:25, 21 Sep 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Nicole Scherzinger made sure all eyes were on her when she had lunch in New York City on Tuesday.

The Pussycat Dolls’ lead singer, 44, looked nothing but glamorous as she made her way around town.

Nicole showed off her incredible physique in a figure-hugging embellished top and skirt from Elisabetta Franchi, which emphasized her famous curves in all the right places.

The X Factor judges wore a jewel-trimmed black skirt and a matching top.

She paired the look with a chic pair of Christian Louboutin silver pumps.

Nicole completed her look with her long dark locks tied up and in a flowing ponytail and makeup including dewy foundation and a glossy nude lip.

Nicole just flew to New York after a sun-filled getaway to Portugal.

On Instagram on Sunday, the singer, 44, looked sensational in a skimpy black bikini for a relaxing day at the beach.

Nicole threw her arms in the air in celebration as she skipped through the golden sands to the sea.

The Pussycat doll went makeup-free to show off her flawless complexion, writing, “Sun-day. Bun Day. Nice day.’

Ahead of her short vacation, Nicole was reunited on Thursday with her former X Factor co-judge Gary Barlow.

The 44-year-old Pussycat Dolls star stopped by to watch Gary’s solo show A Different Stage at the Duke Of York’s Theater.

Alongside the post, she wrote: ‘It was so wonderful to see my dear friend @officialgarybarlow on ‘A Different Stage’ with his revolutionary show of his own! You made me laugh, cry and sing heartily!’

Nicole and Gary were both on The X Factor’s judges for the 2012 and 2013 series.

