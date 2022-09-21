Nicole Scherzinger looks glamorous and shows off her incredible figure in New York

Nicole Scherzinger made sure all eyes were on her when she had lunch in New York City on Tuesday.

The Pussycat Dolls’ lead singer, 44, looked nothing but glamorous as she made her way around town.

Nicole showed off her incredible physique in a figure-hugging embellished top and skirt from Elisabetta Franchi, which emphasized her famous curves in all the right places.

Turning heads: Nicole Scherzinger looked glamorous and showed off her incredible figure in a tight outfit as she went to lunch in New York on Tuesday

The X Factor judges wore a jewel-trimmed black skirt and a matching top.

She paired the look with a chic pair of Christian Louboutin silver pumps.

Nicole completed her look with her long dark locks tied up and in a flowing ponytail and makeup including dewy foundation and a glossy nude lip.

Flawless: Her figure-hugging embellished outfit emphasized her famous curves in all the right places

Gorgeous: Nicole completed her look with her long dark locks tied up and in a flowing ponytail and makeup including dewy foundation and a glossy nude lip

Nicole just flew to New York after a sun-filled getaway to Portugal.

On Instagram on Sunday, the singer, 44, looked sensational in a skimpy black bikini for a relaxing day at the beach.

Nicole threw her arms in the air in celebration as she skipped through the golden sands to the sea.

Beach babe: Nicole just flew to New York after a sun-filled getaway to Portugal

Living her best life: Nicole threw her arms in the air to celebrate as she skipped through the golden sands to the sea

The Pussycat doll went makeup-free to show off her flawless complexion, writing, “Sun-day. Bun Day. Nice day.’

Ahead of her short vacation, Nicole was reunited on Thursday with her former X Factor co-judge Gary Barlow.

The 44-year-old Pussycat Dolls star stopped by to watch Gary’s solo show A Different Stage at the Duke Of York’s Theater.

Alongside the post, she wrote: ‘It was so wonderful to see my dear friend @officialgarybarlow on ‘A Different Stage’ with his revolutionary show of his own! You made me laugh, cry and sing heartily!’

Nicole and Gary were both on The X Factor’s judges for the 2012 and 2013 series.