Nicole Scherzinger goes braless under an open tuxedo jacket and sequin hotpants

Nicole Scherzinger sizzles in one of her sexiest photo shoots yet.

The singer, 44, put on a daring show, opting to go braless under an open tuxedo jacket which she paired with a pair of small sequin hotpants.

A long necklace hung down the center of her cleavage as she smoldering at the camera.

In a second shot, she showed off her incredible abs with a tiny cropped camisole that clung to her gym-sharpened physique.

Wow! Nicole Scherzinger went braless under an open tuxedo jacket and sequin hotpants before styling a tiny crop top for a sexy new shoot on Friday

She paired it with slim-fitting brocade pants that added a touch of glamor to her ensemble.

Nicole put her hands on her bum and added some sparkle to her look with a peach lipstick.

She wore giant gold hoops and her hair was styled in flawless loose waves.

Work on it, girl! In a second shot, she showed off her incredible abs with a tiny cropped camisole that clung to her gym-honed physique.

In a third photo, Nicole posed sideways as she ran her hands through her hair.

Nicole loves sports and she is no doubt eager to show how hard she works to maintain her healthy figure.

She looked amazing when she shared a video of herself during an intense workout on Instagram on Monday.

She put on a busty display in a purple sports bra and leggings, which she paired with coordinating trainers.

Trim it like it’s hot! In a third photo Nicole posed sideways while running her hands through her hair

The ab-blinking star displayed a series of shrunken expressions in front of the camera and used a range of devices during the outdoor routine.

The ex-Pussycat Doll ran on the treadmill at high speed, lifting some heavy-looking weights before breaking a sweat with gym ropes.

She went makeup-free and wore her raven black locks swept from her face in a bun on top of her head.

In her caption, Nicole wrote, “If you stay in your comfort zone, you will fail. So you need to be comfortable with being uncomfortable if you’re ever going to be successful.” #motivationalmonday #putsomepressureon.”