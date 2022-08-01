Nicole Scherzinger flaunts her jaw-dropping figure in blue bikini on her 13th holiday of the year

She is known for her jet set lifestyle and incredible figure.

And Nicole Scherzinger showed off her sensational body in new bikini-clad snaps as she enjoyed her 13th vacation of the year, with beau Thom Evans on Saturday.

The 44-year-old Pussycat Doll made a dazzling impression as she posed in a blue bikini for a slew of Instagram photos in Portugal.

With a blast: Captioning the series of snaps, she wrote: ‘They say the Azores is the Hawaii of Europe…I felt right at home’

Sitting on a low fence, in front of a beautiful green background, Nicole showed off her taut stomach and nimble legs.

Her long raven locks were let down to fall over her back, and she spread her arms wide as she took in the beauty of her surroundings.

In another photo, she wore a blue coverup dress and a wide-brimmed sun hat as she posed next to Thom, who was wearing a navy blue T-shirt and matching shorts.

She captioned the series of snaps: “They say the Azores are the Hawaii of Europe… I felt right at home.”

It marks Nicole’s 13th vacation of 2022, after the globetrotter has enjoyed vacations in exotic locations such as Mexico, Hawaii and Ibiza in the seven months from 2022 so far.

Having taken six holidays last year and Covid restrictions lifted in most countries, Nicole seems to have already broken her 2021 travel record as, with the addition of the latest trips to Greece and Portugal, she appears to have departed. on about 13 incredible holidays this year.

The Pussycat Doll has shared a look at all of her breathtaking travels on her Instagram, often sharing throwback snaps to the exotic locations – including Mexico, Hawaii and Ibiza – weeks after she returns.

The Masked Singer jury started the year with a healthy journey home to spend Christmas with her family, marking the second time she had visited her relatives for the holidays with her boyfriend Thom.

Shortly after celebrating the New Year, Nicole and Thom left for Tennessee to spend some quality time in the Smoky Mountains with her half-sister Keala and her three nieces.

It comes as it was rumored that she will be walking down the aisle with boyfriend Thom after the couple got engaged during a romantic trip to Mykonos, Greece.

The singer is said to have accepted the 37-year-old rugby ace’s proposal during their idyllic Greek getaway this month, and the pair are set to announce their news soon.

A friend of the couple told Richard Eden of The Daily Mail: ‘They’re getting married’, with Thom knowing Nicole was ‘the one’ since they met on 2019’s The X Factor: Celebrity, where he was a contestant and she a judge.

The hunk gushed about their romance: “Within the first few days with Nicole, it was just amazing, and it’s been amazing ever since.”