Nicole Scherzinger flaunts her jaw-dropping curves in a cream mini dress as she joins pal for dinner

Nicole Scherzinger looked nothing short of sensational on Tuesday night as she enjoyed dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with a friend.

The 44-year-old Pussycat Doll showed off her breathtaking curves in a form-fitting cream mini dress as she left the chic eatery after her meal.

Nicole radiated confidence as she showed off her toned pins in the thigh-skimming number, which she paired with a pair of sky-high nude heels.

The beauty’s dress closed her at the waist with the corset-style center section, with Nicole finishing the look with a gold clutch.

Her raven-colored locks were styled in shimmering waves that fell over her shoulders, while she emphasized her features with a glamorous makeup palette.

She looked cheerful as she held her boyfriend’s hand, who pulled on a flashy white crop top and green wide-leg pants.

Nicole’s outing comes after she showed off her impressive surfing skills in a torrent of Instagram posts during her vacation to Austria on Tuesday.

The Pussycat Doll looked sensational as she donned a blue bikini which she paired with a purple life jacket to ‘ride the waves’.

Nicole went makeup-free for her beach day as she pushed her wet brunette locks off her face.

She effortlessly kept her balance and showed her movements before throwing a shaka sign in front of the camera.

Next to the image she wrote: ‘It’s a new week, everyone. Let’s ride the waves as if we own them!’

The talent show judge then shared another video, writing, “To stay on track, sometimes you have to make waves.”

Nicole’s Austrian vacation comes just days after she showed off her sensational body in new bikini-clad snaps as she enjoyed her 13th vacation of the year, with beau Thom Evans.

The hitmaker put on a dazzling screen as she posed in a blue bikini for a slew of Instagram photos in Portugal.

She captioned the series of snaps: “They say the Azores are the Hawaii of Europe… I felt right at home.”

It marks Nicole’s 13th vacation of 2022, after the globetrotter has enjoyed vacations in exotic locations such as Mexico, Hawaii and Ibiza in the seven months from 2022 so far.

Having taken six holidays last year and Covid restrictions lifted in most countries, Nicole seems to have already broken her 2021 travel record as, with the addition of the latest trips to Greece and Portugal, she appears to have departed. on about 13 incredible holidays this year.