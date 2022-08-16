Nicole Richie cuts elegant figure in purple sundress after having lunch with a friend in Malibu

<!–

Nicole Richie looked elegant as she had lunch with a friend in Nobu, Malibu, on Monday.

The 40-year-old TV personality stepped out in a purple dress with a plunging neckline.

Her platinum blonde hair was tied up in a very tight bun and she shielded her eyes from the harsh California sun with huge checkered sunglasses.

She brought a huge bouquet of flowers from the afternoon appointment.

The Berkeley native was outfitted with quite a bit of jewelry, including tiny diamond earrings and tinkling silver bracelets.

Richie’s appearance came a few days after her husband, Joel Madden, was spotted with her sister Sofia and Sofia’s fiancé Elliot Grainge.

Richie and Madden first started dating in December 2006 and welcomed their first daughter, Harlow, two years later.

The following year, they gave birth to their second child, Sparrow. They got married in 2010.

Both Nicole and Sofia are Virgo, and during a joint interview together that the singer added to her Facebook page, the siblings weighed in on their favorite traits.

Talking about her older sister, Sofia said, “My favorite thing about my sister is that she is the easiest person to talk to and she gives the best advice.”

Nicole also added how much she enjoys spending time with Sofia. “She’s my favorite person to laugh with and that’s the biggest compliment because laughing is my priority every day.”

Later during the interview, Nicole added that the two, “spend love together, we love working together, and we all love being creative.”

Last year, in 2021, both sisters teamed up and collaborated to create a clothing line for Nicole’s company, House of Harlow 1960.

The idea to create a collection together arose during the pandemic. “…We were just talking about our individual hopes and dreams and what we wanted to do and make,” the Making The Cut star said. WWD.

The reality star is a big supporter of her younger sister, and gave a hilarious response when Sofia got engaged to Elliot Grainge earlier this year in April.

Joining a photo of the two posing together with Sofia flashing her new engagement ring, Nicole captioned it: “Can’t wait to find ways to make this about me.”