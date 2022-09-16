Nicole Richie cuts an elegant figure in figure-hugging white dress as she attends the Tom Ford show

Nicole Richie exuded sophistication at the Spring 2023 Tom Ford fashion show for New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old TV personality stepped out in a slinky white form-fitting dress that clung to her lithe figure.

She carried her essentials in a gold clutch that she skilfully paired with her high heels.

Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves and she opted for a smoky eyeshadow and a smooth clear lip gloss.

She was accompanied by friend Derek Blasenberg, who looked handsome in a black suit and striped tie, as they walked arm in arm.

Nicole is married to Joel Madden, whom she began dating in December 2006 and welcomed their first daughter, Harlow, two years later.

The following year, they gave birth to their second child, Sparrow. They got married in 2010.

Both Nicole and her sister Sofia are Virgo, and during a joint interview together that the singer added to her Facebook page, the siblings weighed in on their favorite traits.

Talking about her older sister, Sofia said, “What I like most about my sister is that she is the easiest person to talk to and she gives the best advice.”

Nicole also added how much she enjoys spending time with Sofia. “She’s my favorite person to laugh with and that’s the greatest compliment because laughing is my priority every day.”

Later during the interview, Nicole added that the two, “spend love together, we love working together, and we all love being creative.”

Last year, in 2021, both sisters teamed up and collaborated to create a clothing line for Nicole’s company, House of Harlow 1960.

The idea to create a collection together arose during the pandemic. “…We were just talking about our individual hopes and dreams and what we wanted to do and make,” the Making The Cut star said. WWD.

The reality star is a big supporter of her younger sister, and gave a hilarious response when Sofia got engaged to Elliot Grainge earlier this year in April.

Joining a photo of the two posing together with Sofia as she flashed her new engagement ring, Nicole captioned it: “Can’t wait to find ways to make this about me.”