Nicole Kidman’s niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she was told to get ‘preventative’ Botox

Antonia Kidman’s daughter Lucia Hawley says she already feels the pressure to “have it all” at 23.

The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that despite her childhood, she has already been encouraged to use Botox.

‘I was recently told by one of my friends that I should start using ‘preventive’ Botox because: ‘If you start now, you can stop wrinkles in their tracks.’ I was amazed,” she wrote.

“I have nothing against getting Botox, but to be recommended it at the age of 23 is seriously alarming. It’s like showing signs of aging is like admitting you’ve been defeated.’

Lucia added that there is “an unspoken best-before date for women” and quoted her Aunt Nicole’s thoughts on the matter.

“There’s a consensus in the industry that as a female actor you’re done by the age of 40,” Nicole said in an interview with Dujour.

“I’ve never sat in a chair and heard someone say, ‘You’re past your due date,’ but I’ve seen you get rejected and the door close for you.”

Lucia added that she was inspired by her journalist mother who “defied societal expectations” by studying to become a lawyer at the age of 45.

In 2021 Lucia announced that she will join the family business.

In an interview with Stellar Magazineshe revealed that she works in film production.

“I’m working on a documentary for a production company, which is really cool – and confidential at the moment, so I can’t talk too much about that,” she said.

‘It was interesting to work full-time, compared to studying. And say, “Okay, I have to dedicate myself to this, because this is the real deal.”

“It’s fun and a little discouraging at the same time.”

Lucia has also recently moved out of the house and lives with friends, having graduated from the University of Sydney with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Antonia shared a photo of Lucia with her diploma on Instagram last year

“Congratulations Lou. A big milestone. We are so proud of you,” she captioned the photo, in which she and Lucia posed with Antonia’s husband Craig Marran.

Lucia has also found love, having met boyfriend Henry Poole last year while the family was cooped up on the northern beaches – and their romance was destined.

“I remember saying that 2020 wasn’t that hard for me because I met my boyfriend. We met in February last year, two weeks before COVID [really took hold in Australia].

‘I’ve been quite lucky. The timing was impeccable. If it had been two weeks later, the party where I met him would have been cancelled,” she told the magazine.

Last year, Antonia stunned her fans when she shared a photo posing next to Lucia, whom she nicknamed “Lou,” with the pair looking remarkably similar.

In her post, the journalist and lawyer said she shared a “powerful connection” with her firstborn, but clarified that it was in no way nepotism.

‘First born. There is something powerful about the bond with a first child. It’s not favoritism or anything like that,’ Antonia said.

She added, “I think it’s more because there is a period when there are no other beings competing for your love and attention and your focus and dedication is completely on them.”

Lucia is one of six children – Antonia shares Lucia, Hamish, 20, James, 18, and Sybella, 14, with her late ex-husband Angus Hawley.

The former couple was married for 11 years, but broke up in 2007.

In April 2015, Angus died of a suspected heart attack in New York at age 46.

After their divorce, Antonia married Singapore-based businessman Craig Marran in April 2010.

The couple have two children together – Nicholas (10) and Alexander (8).

Antonia and her family recently returned to Sydney after living in Singapore for nearly a decade.