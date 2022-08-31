Nicole Kidman’s beloved ad for AMC Theatres is getting a sequel… after the first went VIRAL

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman will star in another ad for AMC theaters after her first commercial gained cult following among some moviegoers.

After a year of welcoming audiences back to cinema by describing the theater as a ‘place for magic’ and to ‘laugh, cry and worry’, the Australian star, 55, has been confirmed to be starring in a another ad written by the same screenwriter, Billy Ray.

‘About a month ago I received a text from the chairman of the AMC asking if I would write the next one, and the answer to that is of course yes. It’s already written,’ he said.

He says this after Kidman asked him about the first one, which he considered “a favor.”

“I said, I’d do it for free just because I’m a fan and friend of hers. My agent said, ‘No, that’s not what’s happening here. You have to get paid for this,” he recalls. “And it turns out my agent was right, because it had real value.”

The film director, who wrote films such as The Hunger Games, Richard Jewel and Captain Phillips, previously worked on the film Secret in Their Eyes in 2015.

“I’m very, very excited about it,” Ray teased about the upcoming follow-up ad.

He continued: “All I can tell you about it is that we’re not stupid enough to fly in the face of what we’ve already done and try to top it. So it’s a very, very different approach that’s a bit of a nod to the one we’ve already done.”

The original ad started with Kidman arriving at an empty theater and removing the hood from her jacket as she entered the theater.

She continues with her iconic line: “For some reason, a broken heart feels good in a place like this.”

The mother-of-four continued: ‘Our heroes feel like the best part of us, and the flights seem perfect and powerful, because here… they are. AMC theatres. We make movies better.’

Although it is shown in some theaters, moviegoers have been known to clap, laugh and recite the ad.

When asked about the popularity of the ad in an interview with The playlistshe raved about the relatability of writing.

“It’s so true,” she said. “I mean, talk about not feeling alone, being in a movie theater with a broken heart, and then watching something that breaks your heart again, and you say, ‘I’m not alone.’ Please. This must not disappear. We must have cinema.’

Fans love the ad and even started a petition on Change.org when it was shortened.

Bribery: A number of Twitter users also voiced their displeasure, with @cat_elig adding: ‘bribe an AMC employee to play the original nicole kidman intro’

Heartbreak: @Filmhunk added: “They took ‘heartbreak feels good in a place like this’ from the Nicole Kidman AMC ad. :'(‘

Inferior: @WillKellogg added: ‘Learning that @AMCTheatres replaced the 60-second Nicole Kidman AMC ad with an inferior 30-second version,’ along with a meme that read: ‘Well, it comes across as homophobic’

“Hey @AMCTheatres, I was shocked to find out you deleted the Nicole Kidman AMC ad! The movie community is mad and angry! We’re going to make our voices heard until you restore the original cut! #RELEASETHEKIDMANCUT,” they tweeted.

The Twitter user added in the petition: ‘You could say, ‘A broken heart does NOT feel good in a place like this!’

“I ask AMC… kindly… to restore the ENTIRE ad. I’m talking about the footsteps on the wet ground, I’m talking about Jurassic World, and of course I’m talking about those numbered theaters in the background,” added Americana Memes.

“You’ve already removed the Popcorn Guy from the pre-show, and frankly, we haven’t suffered enough! I hope my fellow A-list members come out and support this important petition,” the petition concluded, along with the hashtag #RELEASETHEKIDMANCUT

