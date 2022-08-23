Nicole Kidman reveals her insanely ripped physique and huge biceps as she poses for Perfect magazine

<!–

Nicole Kidman confirmed her status as a couture fashion icon after the release of an edgy new cover shoot for the third issue of Perfect magazine this week.

Looking decades younger, the 55-year-old stripped down for the jaw-dropping photoshoot, revealing her etched abs and bulging biceps in a Diesel miniskirt and halter top.

The Australian actor, 55, could have passed for a woman half her age, posing with her muscular legs astride and biceps bent.

Nicole Kidman, 55, (pictured) revealed her insanely ripped physique and huge biceps on the cover of the third issue of Perfect magazine this week

Pouting as she stared into the camera, Nicole completed her look with a long red wig with quirky, blunt bangs around her jawline.

The photo was part of a series of avant-garde shots taken by photographer Zhong Lin for the latest issue of Perfect magazine, which celebrates pop culture’s biggest icons.

It comes just months after the The Hours actress raised her eyebrows by exposing her torso in a Miu Miu microskirt and crop top on the cover of Vanity Fair’s February 2022 issue.

The photo was part of a series of avant-garde shots taken by photographer Zhong Lin for the latest issue of Perfect magazine, which celebrates pop culture’s biggest icons. Nicole is pictured in her Perfect magazine photoshoot

Online trolls have quickly panned the image, accusing the magazine of Photoshopping Nicole’s physique and skin tone.

Others claimed the photo shoot was too raunchy for a woman of her age and professional stature Nicole.

In conversation with Baz Luhrmann for Australia’s Vogue June issue, Nicole revealed that she “begged” magazine stylist Katie Grand to wear the fashion house’s pleated low-waisted miniskirt.

It comes just months after the The Hours actress raised her eyebrows by exposing her torso in a Miu Miu microskirt and crop top on the cover of Vanity Fair’s February 2022 issue (pictured)

Nicole explained how another outfit had been picked out for her but that she insisted on wearing the barely there number.

“I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Can I wear that?” she recalls, adding that stylist Katie Grand had to ask if she meant it.

Nicole continued: “Katie said, ‘Are you willing to wear that?!’ And I said, ‘Wear it?! I beg you to wear it!”