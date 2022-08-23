Nicole Kidman magazine cover sends social media into a meltdown

Nicole Kidman’s breathtaking cover shoot for Perfect magazine has divided opinions on social media, with some fans hailing it as “the best she’s ever done,” while others say it’s a masterclass in Photoshop.

The Hollywood star, 55, caused a serious stir with her latest glossy shoot, in which she proudly saw her ripped biceps flex and show off her toned abs as she posed in a micro mini skirt and crop top.

When the photos went viral on Monday, Nicole’s biggest cheerleaders were her own celebrities, including fellow Australian actress Naomi Watts, who commented on Instagram, “Wowza, all these photos! And those abs, Nic!’

Actress Kerry Washington also wrote ‘Wow!!!!’ along with three heart-eyed emojis, as other A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya, and Rita Wilson liked Nicole’s post.

Fans also took to Instagram and Facebook to praise the high-fashion shoot.

“Damn it,” one wrote, while another commented that Nicole “still gets it.”

‘Hands down the best work she’s done,’ a third commented, and a fourth added: ‘Woo hoo f**k those who say ‘behave your age’. You just get cooler.’

But not everyone liked the Big Little Lies star’s daring photoshoot, with some calling the magazine out for the “heavily Photoshopped” images.

“Amazing what airbrushing and makeup can do,” wrote one critic.

“What great Photoshop skills!” another comment sarcastic. “No wonder young girls starve themselves.”

“She’s great, inside and out, but it’s clear that the image in question has been heavily Photoshopped. I’m sure she’s torn, but come on,’ someone added.

Some unimpressed fans were confused by her completely wrinkle-free complexion and uneven haircut.

‘What the hell is wrong with her hair? It looks like something a three-year-old would do to themselves if they got hold of a pair of scissors,” said one.

“She has enough money to afford a decent haircut. I don’t know, I just don’t think I’m arty enough to get it.’

“Filters, surgeries etc. Don’t pretend she’s naturally aging,” wrote another.

“Doesn’t look like Nicole,” a troll added. “She’s completely changed her face. Just my opinion.’

The Oscar-winning actress and mother of four, who looked decades younger than her 55, cut an imposing figure as she posed for the cover of Perfect magazine, which Nicole hailed as “the perfect icon.”

Standing with her fists up and her biceps flexed, she also revealed her perfectly chiseled legs throughout the shoot, posing in a Diesel micro mini skirt that could well be mistaken for a belt, as well as a form-fitting halterneck shirt from the same brand.

To give the shoot even more funky flair, Nicole eschewed her signature blonde waves in favor of an orange-red ‘do’ with a blunt bob framing her face, while long straight locks hung around her shoulders and down her back.

The cover photo was one of a series of avant-garde shots taken by photographer Zhong Lin for the third issue of Perfect magazine, celebrating pop culture’s greatest icons.

It comes just months after the The Hours actress raised her eyebrows by exposing her torso in a Miu Miu microskirt and crop top on the cover of the February issue of Vanity Fair.

Social media trolls have panned the image, accusing the magazine of Photoshopping Nicole’s physique and skin tone.

Others claimed the photo shoot was too raunchy for a woman of Nicole’s age and professional stature.

In conversation with Baz Luhrmann for Australia’s Vogue June issue, Nicole revealed that she “begged” magazine stylist Katie Grand to let her wear the fashion house’s pleated mini low-rise skirt.

Nicole explained that a different outfit had been picked out for her, but she’d insisted on wearing the barely-there number.

“I thought, ‘No, no, I like this one! Can I wear that?'” she recalls, adding that Ms. Grand had to ask if she meant it.

Nicole continued: “Katie said, ‘You’re willing to wear that?!” And I said, “Wear it?! I beg you to wear it!”‘

Needless to say, the actress is making her stance on “age-appropriate” ensembles clear with her latest cover shoot, which features an even bolder fashion look — and which was accompanied by a striking array of images across the magazine’s pages.

In one of those photos, Nicole – who has two adopted children with ex Tom Cruise and two biological children with husband Keith Urban – can be seen again with her toned legs in a black long-sleeved bodysuit, which she modeled with huge latex thigh-high boots. .

The screen star has a number of projects in the works, including the upcoming Aquaman sequel, where she will once again share the screen with Jason Momoa. The project was filmed and is set to be released in 2023.

Nicole is also currently working on a self-titled romantic comedy for Netflix, as well as a TV series called Expats, which is described as a “look at the personal and professional lives of a close-knit group of expats living in Hong Kong.”