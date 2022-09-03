Nicole Kidman looks as radiant as ever as she attends the Fundacion Telmex Mexico Siglo XXI 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nicole Kidman looked phenomenal as she made a guest appearance at the Fundacion Telmex Mexico Siglo XXI on Friday.

The 55-year-old actor couldn’t wipe the smile from her face as she dressed all in white for the event at the National Auditorium in Mexico City.

She looked timeless and wore a creamy white trouser suit with marbled buttons and a long jacket.

Nicole Kidman, 55, (pictured) looked phenomenal as she made a guest appearance at the Fundacion Telmex Mexico Siglo XXI on Friday

She wore a thick gold necklace and heavy gold earrings before adorning her slender hands with large silver rings and a watch.

The Big Little Lies star tucked her straight blonde locks behind her ears and let her natural beauty shine through while smoothing her face with minimal makeup.

Nicole waved and blew kisses to her fans as she walked onto the stage, at one point she formed a heart for them with her fingers.

The actor couldn’t wipe the smile from her face as she dressed all in white for the event at the National Auditorium

She looked timeless and wore a creamy white trouser suit with marbled buttons and a long jacket

She was all charm and charisma as she sat in a large white chair and spoke to the crowd using a microphone.

Nicole was welcomed at the Telmex Foundation Mexico XXI Century conference Spread Your Wings for her work as a feminist and Goodwill Ambassador to the UN.

It comes after she caused a serious stir with her latest magazine shoot, in which she proudly flexed her ripped biceps and showed off her toned abs while posing in a micro mini skirt and crop top.

She wore a thick gold necklace and heavy gold earrings before adorning her slender hands with large silver rings and a watch

The producer tucked her straight blonde locks behind her ears and let her natural beauty shine through while smoothing her face with minimal makeup

The Oscar-winning actress and mother of four, who looked decades younger, cut an imposing figure as she posed for the cover of Perfect magazine – which Nicole hailed as “the perfect icon.”

Standing with her fists up and her biceps flexed, she also revealed her perfectly chiseled legs throughout the shoot, posing in a Diesel micro mini skirt that could well be mistaken for a belt, as well as a form-fitting halterneck shirt from the same brand.

Bringing even more funky flair to the shoot, Nicole eschewed her signature blonde waves in favor of an orange-red ‘do’ with a blunt bob framing her face while long straight locks hung around her shoulders and down her back.

Nicole waved and blew kisses to her fans as she walked onto the stage, at one point she formed a heart with her fingers in front of them

She was all charm and charisma as she sat in a large white chair and spoke to the crowd through a microphone

Nicole is no stranger to defying the social norms of “age-appropriate” clothing, after raising eyebrows by exposing her torso in a Miu Miu microskirt and crop top on the cover of the February issue of Vanity Fair.

Speaking to Baz Luhrmann for the June issue of Vogue Australia, Nicole revealed that she had “begged” magazine stylist Katie Grand to let her wear the fashion house’s pleated mini low-rise skirt.

“I thought, ‘No, no, I like this one! Can I wear that?'” she recalls, adding that Ms. Grand had to ask if she meant it.

Nicole continued: “Katie said, ‘You’re willing to wear that?!” And I said, “Wear it?! I beg you to wear it!”‘

Nicole was welcomed at the Telmex Foundation Mexico XXI Century conference Spread Your Wings for her work as a feminist and Goodwill Ambassador to the UN