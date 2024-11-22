Nicole Kidman insists she was not daunted about taking on VERY sexual role in erotic thriller Babygirl as she reveals she is ‘always looking to push out of her comfort zone’

Nicole Kidman has revealed that she was far from reluctant to take on erotic thriller Babygirl and was instead excited to put in the effort and be part of a story directed by a woman.

The actress, 57, will appear on Friday night’s Graham Norton Show, where she was joined on the famous red couch by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, actor James Norton, comedian Chris McCausland and singer Benson Boone .

On the chat show, Nicole will promote her raunchy upcoming film, Babygirl, where she plays a powerful married boss who begins an intense affair with a perverted young intern, played by 28-year-old Harris Dickinson.

But when asked about playing such a sexual role with a series of erotic and intimate scenes, she insisted she was not fazed.

The Oscar winner described the film as “strange, but in a good way,” explaining, “What attracted me to the film is that it has a woman’s voice.

“A lot of movies of this genre that we saw in the ’90s came from the male vision, but this is twisted and told through the lens of a woman.”

Nicole Kidman has revealed that she was far from reluctant to take on erotic thriller Babygirl and was instead excited to put in the effort and be part of a story directed by a woman.

The actress, 57, will appear on Friday night’s Graham Norton Show to promote her upcoming film, Babygirl, where she plays a powerful married boss who begins an intense affair with a perverted young intern, played by Harris. Dickinson, 28 years old. (pictured)

But when asked about playing such a sexual role with a series of erotic and intimate scenes, she insisted she didn’t flinch.

When asked by host Graham if she ever hesitated to film so many steamy scenes, Nicole insisted she was just excited as she is always looking to push beyond her “comfort zone.”

She replied: ‘Not at all. I loved the script, I love supporting women in the industry and it was really good. “It’s exciting and bold, and I’m always looking to get out of my comfort zone.”

Nicole hasn’t been afraid to push boundaries during her 40-year Hollywood career, starring in an orgy scene in the 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut with then-husband Tom Cruise.

Writer and director Halina Reijn explained that Babygirl was inspired by the sexual thriller Basic Instinct by Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas and hearing about a woman who had never experienced sexual pleasure during her 25 years of marriage.

Nicole said that when she first saw Halina’s script, she was immediately intrigued, saying, “I read the script and thought it was really funny.” But it also turned me on. I was also like hypnotized.”

While she continued, she was drawn to the project because it was “an area (she) had never been in” in her career.

She explained: ‘I’ve always been on a quest as an actress, I’m always going, where haven’t I been? And what can I explore as a human being? And this was an area I had never been to.

However, it comes after Nicole admitted she had to pause filming the intense sex scenes at one point after experiencing “exhaustion”.

When asked by host Graham if she ever hesitated to film so many steamy scenes, Nicole insisted she was just excited as she is always looking to push beyond her “comfort zone.”

Nicole hasn’t been afraid to push boundaries during her 40-year Hollywood career, starring in an orgy scene in the 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut with her then-husband Tom Cruise (pictured in the film).

According the sunIn a revealing interview he said: ‘There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It’s like, “Don’t touch me.”

“There were times when we were filming and I thought, ‘I don’t want to have an orgasm anymore. Don’t come near me. “I hate doing this.”

‘I don’t care if they never touch me again in my life! I’m over it. “He was so present the whole time for me that it was almost like an exhaustion.”

The cast met with an intimacy coordinator for the saucy scenes, and Nicole believes she was able to play the saucy moments because Halina was a director.

She said: “It’s the story that I wanted to be a part of, that I wanted to tell, and every part of me was committed to it.” All of us took great care.

“We were all very, very kind to each other and helped each other: Harris, Antonio.”

Nicole has already received critical praise for what is considered her most daring performance to date following the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August, where she received the Best Actress award.

However, it comes after Nicole admitted she had to pause filming the intense sex scenes at one point after experiencing “exhaustion”.

The cast met with an intimacy coordinator for the racy scenes and Nicole believes she was able to act in the racy moments because Halina was a director.

The Hollywood star has been married to country singer Keith Urban for 18 years and they have two daughters: Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13.

Regarding taking on the project, he said: “Unfortunately, when you have a family at home and everything, there has to be some kind of agreement on where you go. “Now I’m going to address this and ask for your permission to let me go.”

‘So there is a release of you into your artistic life and then you return to your home and your real life. But a certain kind of abandonment is necessary.

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, Friday 22 November at 10.40pm. Also available on BBC iPlayer.