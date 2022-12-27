Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban enjoy a romantic walk along the shoreline of Sydney Harbor

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were more in love than ever as they took a romantic stroll along the shoreline of Sydney Harbor in North Sydney on Monday.

On what was a beautiful and sunny Boxing Day, the couple took it upon themselves to take a walk near their luxurious penthouse in North Sydney.

Nicole and Keith, who have been married for 16 years, held hands and gazed fondly into each other’s eyes as they took in the sights around them.

The actress, 55, looked youthful in a pale pink button-down shirt paired with white shorts to show off her toned legs.

She accessorized with a pair of white Converse sneakers and sunglasses while her blonde hair was tousled.

The Oscar winner opted for a natural makeup palette, but made a statement with a bold and bright red and pink lipstick.

Meanwhile, singer Keith flexed his tattoos while wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

The 55-year-old country music star appears to have returned to Australian life, donning a pair of thongs and shielding her face from the sun with a black Hurley cap.

Nicole and Keith recently returned to Down Under with their daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, to visit family for Christmas.

Nicole and Keith got married in 2006, and the love has been going strong ever since.

Last week, they threw a lavish Christmas party at their North Sydney penthouse with a star-studded guest list.

Attendees included Hollywood star Russell Crowe, TV presenter Jessica Rowe and her husband, Channel Nine newscaster Peter Overton, and Nicole’s younger sister Antonia.

The couple often share intimate details of their marriage and the secret to their strong bond.

In an interview earlier this year, Keith insisted that the couple is “as normal as can be.”

Speaking to Jessica Rowe on her The Big Talk Show podcast series in April, Keith insisted the couple is “as normal as it gets.”

She also opened up about the first time they met at the G’Day LA event in 2005, saying she thought the stunning Hollywood star was “out of her league.”

“We’re just a couple that figure things out, we go through things together, life and support each other the best way we can and try to raise our family,” Keith explained.

‘Underneath it all, we’re about as normal as it can get, I think.’

He said that when he met Nicole, “I wasn’t in a great place.”