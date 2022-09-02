Nicole Kidman and Joey King holds hands while SURROUNDED by Zac Efron fans on The Family Affair set

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nicole Kidman and Joey King had an unpleasant encounter with rabid Zac Efron Stans.

But it was all for their upcoming Netflix romcom.

The 55-year-old Australian A-lister held hands with the 23-year-old up-and-coming American actress as they walked through a crowd of extras holding up signs with a photo of the 34-year-old actor’s face.

Chaos: Nicole Kidman and Joey King looked panicked as they walked through a crowd holding up signs with Zac Efron’s face on the set of their upcoming movie The Family Affair in Atlanta on Wednesday

The trio of talented stars were on the Atlanta set of their upcoming movie The Family Affair on Wednesday.

The film’s premise is that King’s character Zara is the assistant of super mega movie star Chris Cole (Efron), who is described as a “demanding and womanizing narcissist.”

The partnership with Chris begins to take its toll on Zara, as she quits her job on a whim and discovers that her widowed mother (Kidman) had begun a romance with the famous playboy.

Stylish: The 55-year-old Eyes Wide Shut actress looked casually cool in a navy blue bathrobe over a white top, blue jeans and black leather loafers

No doubt Kidman and King filmed a scene where the affair went public.

The Eyes Wide Shut actress looked casually cool in a navy blue robe over a white top, blue jeans and black leather loafers.

Her blonde locks were put in a messy updo while she accentuated her porcelain skin with complementary makeup contrasted with a swipe of red lip.

King was dressed for comfort in a gray and black flannel over a zip-up hoodie, a red T-shirt, blue jeans and white low-top Nike sneakers.

Hunk: Efron, 34, was also seen on set wearing a gray T-shirt with a baseball cap and matching protective face mask

Her dark brown locks were worn and she also wore red lipstick.

Efron was also seen on set wearing a gray T-shirt with a baseball cap and a matching protective face mask.

The film is directed by Richard LaGrevenese, known for writing the 1991 Robin Williams classic, The Fisher King.