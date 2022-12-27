Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban surprise fans as they visit iconic kebab shop in Manly

They recently returned to Australia to celebrate Christmas.

And on Tuesday, Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban visited Manly Seaside Kebabs for a fun visit to the beach.

In a photo shared on Instagram, the Hollywood stars embraced as they posed inside the iconic store.

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban surprised fans when they visited an iconic kebab shop in Manly on Tuesday.

Nicole was dressed in a blue jumper and sunglasses, while Keith was dressed down in a T-shirt and black cap.

Fans flocked to Instagram to share their excitement, with one person writing: “They’re back!”

“Iconic,” wrote another simply.

This isn’t the first time Keith has visited the kebab shop, with the previously pictured musician posing in the shop.

Nicole and Keith recently returned to Australia with their daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, to visit family for Christmas.

Earlier this month, Nicole and Keith attended an event to celebrate the appointment of Vogue Australia’s new editor-in-chief, Christine Centenera, in Bondi.

Nicole looked glammed up for the occasion in a long black dress, while Keith opted for a black button-down shirt and matching pants.

At the end of the night, country musician Keith, 55, was seen running to the waiting car outside Bondi Icebergs to open the door for his wife.

Once she was safely inside, he walked to the other side of the vehicle and got in.

Nicole and Keith married in 2006, after meeting at the G’Day LA gala a year earlier.