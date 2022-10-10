Nicole Kidman, 55, shows off her six-pack abs as she cuddles up to husband Keith Urban backstage

<!–

She recently broke the internet when she showed off her bulging biceps in a stunning magazine shoot.

And Nicole Kidman flaunted her equally ripped abs in a photo she posted to Instagram on Sunday.

The actress, 55, revealed her six-pack abs in a crop top as she posed backstage at one of her husband Keith Urban’s country music shows in Nashville, Tennessee.

The stunning Aussie star looked sensational in a black bralette teamed with black trousers and a blazer.

She is equipped with black flat robes and a diamond cross necklace.

The Eyes Wide Shut star rocked her natural curls and let her natural beauty shine through by wearing minimal makeup.

Last month, Nicole caused serious attention with her magazine shoot, where she proudly flexed her ripped biceps and flaunted her toned abs while posing in a micro-mini skirt and crop top.

Looking decades younger than her 55 years, the Oscar-winning actress and mother of four cut an impressive figure as she posed on the cover of Perfect magazine – who hailed Nicole as ‘the perfect icon’.

Standing with raised fists and flexed biceps, she also revealed her perfectly chiseled legs in the shot, posing in a Diesel micro mini skirt that could easily be mistaken for a belt, as well as a fitted halter neck shirt by the same brand.

Adding even more funky flair to the shoot, Nicole eschewed her signature blonde waves in favor of an orange-red do that featured a blunt bob that framed her face, while long straight strands hung around her shoulders and down her back.

The cover image was one of a series of avant-garde images taken by photographer Zhong Lin for the third issue of Perfect magazine, which paid tribute to pop culture’s greatest icons.

It comes just months after The Hours actress raised eyebrows by baring her torso in a Miu Miu micro skirt and crop top on the cover of Vanity Fair’s February issue.

Social media trolls panned the photo and accused the magazine of photoshopping Nicole’s physique and complexion.

Others argued that the photo shoot was too raunchy for a woman of Nicole’s age and professional stature.

Speaking in conversation with Baz Luhrmann for Vogue Australia In the June issue, Nicole revealed that she had actually ‘begged’ magazine stylist Katie Grand to let her wear the fashion house’s pleated mini skirt.

Nicole explained that a different outfit had been selected for her, but she had insisted on wearing the barely available number.

“I was like, “No, no, I like this one! Can I wear it?” she recalled, adding that Ms. Grand had to ask if she was serious.

Nicole continued: ‘Katie said, “Are you willing to wear it?!” And I said, “Wear it?! I’m begging you to wear it!”‘

The on-screen star has a number of projects underway at the moment, including the upcoming Aquaman sequel, which will see her once again share the screen with Jason Momoa. The project has finished filming and will be released in 2023.

Nicole is also currently working on an untitled romantic comedy for Netflix, as well as a TV series called Expats, which is described as being a ‘look into the personal and professional lives of a tight-knit group of expats living in Hong Kong’.