Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister Tanya Brown BLASTS Chris Rock for his distasteful joke

Just days after Chris Rock’s unusual joke about Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder, her sister Tanya Brown calls out the comedian.

The 57-year-old comedian was on his Ego Death stand-up comedy tour in Phoenix when he told the audience that he had turned down hosting the Oscars, just months after Will Smith called him live on TV during the 2022 Oscar broadcast. had struck.

He told his fans that returning to host would be if Nicole Brown ask Simpson “to go back to the restaurant,” referring to OJ Simpson’s late wife the night she was murdered.

Nicole was dining at an Italian restaurant and left her sunglasses there, while waiter Ron Goldman returned to her glasses before they were both brutally murdered outside her home.

Tanya, 51, a mental health advocate and motivational speaker, took to her Instagram on Tuesday to address Rock’s prank.

“There’s nothing sweeter than waking up on a Tuesday morning (not) to TMZ calling you and saying Chris Rock made a terrible ‘joke’ about Nicole,” she began, adding that the joke was, “OUTSIDE distasteful!”

“Nothing funny about his joke with Jada because she suffers from a physical condition and nothing funny about equating an Oscar host invitation with a double homicide,” she added, referring to his original Oscar night joke about Jada Pinkett Smith who bald due to alopecia. .

“I always thought he was funny, but this one crossed the line. In other words, all of you!!!! Stop using my sister, OJ and Ron as part of your fucking comedy act. There are families behind this tragedy!’ she concluded.

Rock has yet to publicly address Tanya Brown’s comments on his social media, though he has used both Twitter and Instagram to share the trailer for his new film Look At Me, which debuts at the Venice Film Festival next month.

The infamous blow came at the Oscars when Rock presented the Best Documentary Award, joking about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her bald hair, joking that he can’t wait to see her in GI Jane 2.

Jada rolled her eyes at the joke and moments later Will stepped on stage and hit a stunned Rock.

Smith was banned from The Academy and all its events for 10 years in the wake of the now infamous blow.

While Smith has apologized for his actions, Rock hasn’t spoken much about the blow in the past five months.

During Smith’s video apology, he revealed that he personally contacted Rock, but the comedian wasn’t ready to talk to him yet.

Rock briefly mentioned the incident during Ego Death’s stand-up comedy tour, though he didn’t do a full set on it.