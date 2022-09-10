Nicolas Cage rushes to airport after welcoming new daughter to honor commitment at TIFF

Nicolas Cage kept his promise, even if it meant breaking away from his wife and newborn baby.

The 58-year-old actor rushed to the airport shortly after he and wife Riko Shibata, 27, welcomed their first child together.

The little one, named August Francesca Coppola, was born on Wednesday, September 7 in Los Angeles.

After making sure both mother and daughter were okay, the Oscar winner jumped on a plane and took off for the Toronto Film Festival to promote his latest film, Butcher’s Crossing.

“I literally left the hospital and got on a plane, and came here,” he explained to the People and Entertainment Weekly photo booth. “The deal was, ‘Look, if my daughter isn’t here yet, I’m not going, but tell her I most likely will.’

“I wouldn’t have been here, but I’ve kept my word, and I’m here to keep my promise – but I look forward to returning to my wife and daughter.”

Augustus is Riko’s first child and Nicolas’ third. The Kick-Ass actor has son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, with ex Christina Fulton and son Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim.

Nicolas and Riko married in 2021 in a small ceremony in Las Vegas.

During their ceremony, Riko wore a black handmade Japanese wedding kimono from Kyoto that required three layers. She held in her hand a bouquet of yellow and red roses that showed off her bright red lipstick, while she wore her long dark hair straight over her shoulders.

Nicolas and Rico met in Japan in 2020 when he was filming Sion Sono’s Prisoners Of Ghostland. She landed a role in the film as one of the four Mannequin Women.

After the wedding, the bride and groom held a small party attended by Nicolas’ third wife Alice – with whom he has remained close friends – and their son Kal.

A Nevada marriage certificate previously obtained by DailyMail.com showed that Riko had taken her husband’s name and is now known as Riko Cage.

This is the actor’s fifth marriage. Nicolas was previously married to Patricia Arquette (1995-2001), Lisa Marie Presley (2002-2004), Alice Kim (2004-2016) and Erica Koike (2019). Cage and Koike were married for four days in March 2019 before he filed for an annulment.

Five months after they tied the knot, the couple made their red carpet debut at the LA premiere of the movie Pig.

In April, Nicolas confirmed the gender of the couple’s then-unborn child during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I’m having a little girl,” he told Clarkson and her studio audience. ‘I’m excited. It will be the greatest adventure of my life [being a girl dad]’

Speaking to the American Idol winner, Nicolas said he planned to name their little girl Lennon Augie, after the late John Lennon and his late father August “Augie” Coppola. But the Nation Treasure actor and his wife apparently changed their minds when they decided to name their daughter, August Francesca, by birth.

Nicolas is the picture of bliss since the wedding Riko, told the LA Times earlier this year that he thinks he “got it right” this time.

‘I am really happily married. I know five is a lot,” he said, referring to the number of times he’s tied the knot before adding, “But I think I got it right this time.”