Nicolas Cage looks barely recognisable with BRIGHT RED locks as he shows off hair transformation

Nicolas Cage has revealed his wild new look after undergoing a dramatic hair transformation.

The Hollywood actor, 58, recently dyed his brown locks a bright fiery red and has been noticed by shocked fans.

On Monday, a fan shared a photo of Cage on Twitter with his crisp new locks and bushy beard.

Walking on the fiery side! Nicolas Cage has revealed his wild new look (left), after undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and dyeing his hair bright red

“Just Nic Cage with new cherry red hair… That’s it, that’s the Tweet…” the tweet read.

He was also spotted in a Las Vegas supermarket with his new haircut.

Cage is believed to have dyed his locks for a new role after his latest film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, was a huge success among fans and critics alike.

He’s back: Cage may have dyed his locks for a new role after his latest film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (pictured), was a huge success among fans and critics

The film received a rare 100 percent new rating from the first wave of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the film, Cage plays a version of himself and finds himself in financial trouble before agreeing to appear at a billionaire fan’s birthday party for (USD) $1 million.

The film also stars Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Sharon Horgan, Neil Patrick Harris and Lily Mo Sheen, the daughter of Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen.

Hilarious: In the movie, Cage plays a version of himself and gets into financial trouble before agreeing to show up at a billionaire fan’s birthday party for $1 million

Throughout his career, Cage starred in hit films, including City of Angels, Face/Off and Snake Eyes.

In April, Cage revealed the gender of his first child with wife Riko Shibata.

“I’m going to have a little girl,” the 58-year-old actor announced during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, April 12.

Cage also shared that he and Shibata, 27, have decided to name their daughter, Lennon Augie, after the late John Lennon and Cage’s late father August “Augie” Coppola.

In January, it was revealed that Cage and Shibata were expecting their first child, and Cage’s third, after Weston and his 16-year-old son Kal-El from his third marriage to Alice Kim.