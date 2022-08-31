Nicolas Cage joins new A24 Films comedy Dream Scenario with Midsommar director Ari Aster producing

<!–

Just months after his critically acclaimed The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage is looking forward to a return to the comedy genre.

The 58-year-old actor has signed on to star in Dream Scenario for A24 Films, according to a new report from Deadline.

While no other cast members have signed up, Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster will serve as producer.

No specific plot details have been given, aside from the fact that the project is indeed a comedy.

Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli is directing from his own original screenplay, although no production schedule has been given.

Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen will produce under their Square Peg production company, which will be their fourth collaboration with A24.

A24 Films has released both directors of Aster – Hereditary from 2018 and Midsommar from 2019 – and they will be releasing its upcoming Disappointment Blvd. starring Joaquin Phoenix, slated for release in 2023.

Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone are also producing Dream Scenario as the casting process gets underway.

Cage has experienced a sort of renaissance after his critically acclaimed performance in the 2021 film Pig.

He also received critical acclaim for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which he plays an elevated version of himself.

Cage will next star in Butcher’s Crossing with Xander Berkeley and Oscar-nominated actor Paul Raci, expected in 2023.

He also has The Retirement Plan and The Old Way, both in post-production, along with Renfield, where he will play Dracula alongside the title character of Nicholas Hoult.

He also teased in an interview with Comicbook.com, Cage in April, a sequel to the hissing 1997 film Face/Off may be in the works.

‘There have been some phone calls with Neal [Moritz]who I really enjoyed working with on the first Face/Off,” the actor began, referring to the film’s producer.

“He’s one of the real big producers in Hollywood,” Cage said, repeating again that “they’ve made some phone calls.”