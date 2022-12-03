Nicolas Cage is cool in a leather jacket and matching trousers

<!–

Nicolas Cage exuded coolness as he sported a full head of youthful dark hair and an edgy biker ensemble on Friday.

The 58-year-old living legend walked into the Beverly Hills Hotel dressed in black leather and topped off with a hairdo of dark brown locks.

This recent sighting comes after the Oscar winner was spotted filming his latest movie, in which he plays the role of a balding man.

Looking slick and sleek, the National Treasure star looked much younger than 58 as he rocked his black leather biker jacket and matching leather pants.

Cage offset his tough attire with smart glasses, lending a cerebral softness to his sculpted face and piercing gaze.

The Leaving Las Vegas star appeared to be carrying a small white box for the occasion as he entered the iconic hotel for a meeting.

This sighting comes after the powerhouse — who is back in demand and making millions after enduring a years-long decline — transformed into a balding man for Kristoffer Borgli’s new comedy film called Dream Scenario.

The eccentric 58-year-old chameleon, who was repeatedly seen unrecognizable on the film set in Toronto, wore a prosthetic bald cap, padding, glasses and a gray beard with winter clothes.

Hereditary and Midsommar filmmaker Ari Aster – who produces Dream Scenario – is said to have convinced Nicolas to take on the mysterious role in A24’s bubbly new film.

Dream Screenplay is reportedly wrapping up on November 19 and the critically acclaimed supporting cast includes Tim Meadows, Michael Cera, Julianne Nicholson and Dylan Baker.

Cage was first photographed on set on Oct. 28 while filming a scene at the entrance to a movie theater starring Emmy winner Julianne Nicholson.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star is preparing to play the role of a “possessed Geppetto” in Osgood Perkins’ deranged version of Pinocchio called Longlegs.

Cage fans can also look forward to his supporting role as Count Dracula in Chris McKay’s horror-comedy Renfield, which hits theaters April 14.

But first, audiences can see the prolific star as a retired gunfighter in his first-ever Western — Brett Donowho’s The Old Way, premiering next month.

On a personal note, The Family Man star welcomed a daughter named August Francesca with his fifth wife Riko Shibata on Sept. 7.

Cage married the 27-year-old Japanese actress in February last year at the Wynn resort and casino in Las Vegas.