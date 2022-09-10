Nicolas Cage attends premiere for his latest film at TIFF just days after welcoming daughter

Nicolas Cage looked suave in a navy patterned tuxedo jacket as he arrived Friday at the premiere of his latest project at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The 58-year-old actor walked the red carpet for Butcher’s Crossing, along with the likes of Julia Stiles and Rachel Keller.

The actor’s appearance comes just days after his 27-year-old wife Riko Shibata gave birth to the couple’s first child, a girl named August Francesca.

For the big premiere, Cage styled his tuxedo jacket with black pants and a white button-up shirt.

He added a pair of shiny black loafers to the ensemble, and he accessorized with a white pocket square.

His dark hair was cropped short and combed back, and he gave a bright white smile.

The California native wore a chic watch with a brown leather strap and a gold dial.

Cage said he went to TIFF for the screening of his new movie Butcher’s Crossing right after he welcomed his daughter.

“I wouldn’t have been here, but I kept my word, and I’m here to keep my promise, but I look forward to returning to my wife and daughter,” Cage said. People at the event.

He also told the publication that he “literally just left the hospital and got on a plane, and came here. The deal was, “Look, if my daughter isn’t here yet, I won’t go, but say I probably will.”

Cage added: “I want to make some movies that will put a smile on her face and some laughter, absolutely. Maybe some more animations – show her some Croods 1, Croods 2.’

Riko gave birth to the couple’s daughter, full name August Francesca Coppola Cage, on Wednesday, September 7, in a Los Angeles hospital.

A representative of the actor confirmed the news to PEOPLE and reassured fans that “mother and daughter are doing well.”

This is Riko’s first child and Nicolas’ third. The Leaving Las Vegas actor has son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, with ex Christina Fulton and son Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim.

Nicolas and Riko met in Japan in 2020 when he was filming Sion Sono’s Prisoners Of Ghostland. She landed a role in the film as one of the four Mannequin Women.

Several of Cage’s Butcher’s Crossing co-stars also attended the event. Julia Stiles wore a leopard print blazer over a low-cut black dress.

She stood in black high heels and let her long blond locks fall halfway down her back.

Tokyo Vice star Rachel Keller wore a long white dress with a ruffled skirt and pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail.

Fred Hechinger of Fear Street fame wore a stylish black jacket and pants with shiny loafers.

He brushed his auburn bangs to the side and his long red beard stuck out a few inches from his strong jawline.

Mosaic actor Jeremy Bobb wore a green and gray jacket over a light blue button-down shirt and black pants.

Sounds of Metal star Paul Raci wore a glittering silver blazer to the event, though he soon took it off to show off his numerous arm tattoos.

Butcher’s Crossing is an American western based on the 1960 book of the same name.

The story follows a man who goes on a buffalo hunt outside Butcher’s Crossing Kansas in the 1870s.

Starring: Butcher’s Crossing is an American western based on the 1960 book of the same name