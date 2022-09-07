Nicolas Cage, 58, and his wife Riko Shibata, 27, welcome first child together

<!–

Nicolas Cage, 58, and wife Riko Shibata, 27, have welcomed their first child together.

Riko gave birth to the couple’s daughter, August Francesca, on Wednesday, September 2, in a Los Angeles hospital.

A representative of the actor confirmed the news to PEOPLE and reassured fans that “mother and daughter are doing well.”

