WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Nicolas Cage, 58, and his wife Riko Shibata, 27, welcome first child together

Entertainment
By Merry

Nicolas Cage, 58, and wife Riko Shibata, 27, welcome first child together, daughter August Francesca

By Carly Johnson for Dailymail.com

Published: 00:37, September 8, 2022 | Updated: 00:39, September 8, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nicolas Cage, 58, and wife Riko Shibata, 27, have welcomed their first child together.

Riko gave birth to the couple’s daughter, August Francesca, on Wednesday, September 2, in a Los Angeles hospital.

A representative of the actor confirmed the news to PEOPLE and reassured fans that “mother and daughter are doing well.”

This one

Congratulations! Nicolas Cage, 58, and wife Riko Shibata, 27, have welcomed their first child together; seen the couple in 2021

Congratulations! Nicolas Cage, 58, and wife Riko Shibata, 27, have welcomed their first child together; seen the couple in 2021

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Katie Holmes sends birthday wishes to…

Merry

Bob Mortimer discovers he is ‘at…

Merry

Losing her virginity! Phoebe Burgess…

Merry
1 of 4,283

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More