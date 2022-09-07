Nicolas Cage, 58, and his wife Riko Shibata, 27, welcome first child together
Nicolas Cage, 58, and wife Riko Shibata, 27, welcome first child together, daughter August Francesca
Nicolas Cage, 58, and wife Riko Shibata, 27, have welcomed their first child together.
Riko gave birth to the couple’s daughter, August Francesca, on Wednesday, September 2, in a Los Angeles hospital.
A representative of the actor confirmed the news to PEOPLE and reassured fans that “mother and daughter are doing well.”
seen the couple in 2021