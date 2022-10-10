Nicola Sturgeon vows to ‘crack on’ with securing Scottish independence

Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to ‘go ahead’ with securing Scottish independence even if the courts rule against her plans for a referendum on October 19 next year.

The Prime Minister said it is ‘essential’ to split the UK if Scotland is to escape the ‘Tory-misery-go-round’ during a speech at the SNP’s annual conference in Aberdeen today.

While Ms Sturgeon said she would respect the court’s decision on a referendum next year, she added that she would never give up the fight for an independent Scotland.

During her keynote speech at the conference, the 52-year-old seemed to suggest that the next election could be used as a de facto referendum on the issue if the court contradicts her.

She said: ‘Essentially it will leave us with a very simple choice: present our advocacy for independence to the people in an election or give up Scottish democracy. I don’t know about you, but I will never give up Scottish democracy.

“For now, the trial question – the ‘how’ of securing independence – is in the hands of judges, but it is up to us to continue to answer the question of ‘why’.”

In the same speech, she criticized the British government of Liz Truss and lashed out at the prime minister’s ‘ruthless’ economic agenda.

She also rejected Westminster’s “aggressive Unionism,” insisting independence was “essential” to Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon’s new diatribe against the Conservatives came after the SNP leader received an outraged response this weekend for saying: ‘I detest the Tories.’

Ms Sturgeon announced that next week she will publish the first in a series of Scottish government newspapers that ‘would make the economic case for independence’

What does tomorrow’s Supreme Court case mean for Scottish independence? Starting tomorrow, a panel of five judges from the British Supreme Court will hear the arguments in a case vital to Nicola Sturgeon’s aspirations for independence. Two days have been set aside for the hearing, which will ultimately decide whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second independence referendum. What will the judges rule on? At the heart of the matter is the proposed legislation in the Scottish Parliament, the so-called Scottish Independence Referendum Bill. This would allow a second vote on Scottish independence next year. However, there are questions about the legality of an independence referendum that does not have a Westminster section 30 order – the legal tool that could give Holyrood the power to organize a vote. Judges have been asked to decide whether the bill deals with ‘reserved cases’ – meaning it falls outside the jurisdiction of the Scottish Parliament. How did this go to court? When she published the bill in June this year, Ms. Sturgeon said her opponents would cast doubt on its legitimacy. The prime minister said she wanted an “unquestionably legal” referendum to take place and tried to avert any legal challenge by putting it before the Supreme Court herself. What if the Supreme Court rules against the Scottish government? Ms. Sturgeon acknowledges that her Supreme Court lawsuit may not be successful. If so, she says it’s not the fault of the court, but rather Westminster’s law. In this scenario, she says the SNP will fight the next general election over one issue: ‘Should Scotland be an independent country?’ The prime minister says this will make the next general election a ‘de facto referendum’. When can you vote? If the Scottish Government succeeds, Ms Sturgeon proposes to hold a second independence referendum on 19 October next year. When does the Supreme Court decide? There is no set time for the verdict, which means it can take weeks or months. A decision is expected to take between six and eight weeks.

But despite the row, the Prime Minister did not shy away from further attacks on Mrs Truss’s party in her conference address this afternoon.

She mocked the ‘chaos and catastrophe’ coming out of Westminster, while also taking a swipe at Sir Keir Starmer’s Labor for ‘helping and inciting’ the Tories.

Ms Sturgeon used her conference speech to reiterate her vow, first made in June, to hold another Scottish independence referendum on 19 October next year.

But this is only if the British Supreme Court – in a case starting tomorrow – decides that its Scottish government can hold a vote without Westminster’s consent.

When judges – as expected – rule against Ms Sturgeon, the Prime Minister reiterated that she would instead “present our advocacy for independence to the people in an election”, while pledging to “never give up Scottish democracy”.

Ms Sturgeon announced that next week she will publish the first in a series of Scottish government newspapers that ‘would make the economic case for independence’.

Noting that this was her first in-person speech from the conference leader since 2019, Ms Sturgeon joked that the “only downside” of not repeating her Covid-enforced Zoom speeches over the years was “having to trade my slippers for these heels.” ‘.

“We last came together as a party in October 2019. At that time, the Tories had just elected a new leader,” the SNP leader said.

“Westminster had collapsed. A new prime minister carried out a disastrous policy agenda despite warnings of its dire economic consequences.

“And here we are, all over again. Another twist on the Tory misery-go-round.

“This time the carousel speeds up. It took the Tories three years to realize that Boris Johnson was a disaster.

“It only took them three weeks with Liz Truss.”

Ms Sturgeon said it was “unreasonable” that Ms Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had sought to fund tax cuts in their recent mini-budget by “paying back loans through dazzling austerity measures and a raid on the incomes of the poorest.”

“The prime minister’s justification is that she is going for growth,” the prime minister added.

“Let me tell you what kind of growth that will be. Growing the gap between rich and poor.

‘Growth in poverty rates. Growing pressure on our NHS and other public services.

“And, without a doubt, grow in the deep disgust the public feels for all of this.”

Mrs Sturgeon insisted that Scottish independence was ‘the best way’ to protect the ‘partnership’ between British countries.

She claimed that an “aggressive Unionism” is currently “undermining that partnership.”

‘Westminster’s Denial of Scottish Democracy; full frontal attacks on devolution; a fundamental lack of respect,” she added.

‘If there is tension, that is the cause.

“It is Scottish independence – a new partnership of the islands – that can renew the very idea of ​​our nations working together for the common good.”

When she told SNP members in Aberdeen they were the ‘independence generation’, Ms Sturgeon said saying goodbye to the UK was ‘essential’ – adding that it was ‘probably more so than ever in my life’.

“It is essential to escape the control and mismanagement of Westminster,” she said.

“Essential to get the governments we vote for. To properly protect our NHS.

‘To build a new partnership of equals with the other nations in these islands.

“It is essential if we want to return to the European Union.

“And it’s essential if we want the people who live here to determine the future of this special country.”

One of the loudest acclaim during Ms Sturgeon’s speech came when she said she planned to remain prime minister “for quite some time” while trying to heed suggestions that she was already planning to get out of frontline politics. steps.

Polls have suggested the Tories are on track to lose all their MPs in Scotland at the next general election

After a new YouGov poll published last week revealed that Labor was benefiting from a collapse in Tory support in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon launched an attack on Sir Keir’s party today.

Analysis of the poll by a poll expert showed that Labor could win six more seats in Scotland in a general election, while the Tories risk losing all six of their Scottish MPs.

But Ms Sturgeon claimed that Labor was also ‘letting down Scotland’.

“Labour is now as committed to Brexit – a hard Brexit – as the Tories are,” she added.

At least the Tories believe in it. Labor not. But instead of making the principled argument – that they could now win in England – they shy away from it.

“They abandon all principles for fear of upsetting the apple cart.

“Basically – they are willing to throw Scotland under Boris Johnson’s Brexit bus to get the keys to Downing Street.”