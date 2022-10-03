Nicola Sturgeon is booed and cheered by crowd as she arrives in Dunfermline for city-making event

Nicola Sturgeon received a mixed reception today when she arrived at a historic ceremony in Dunfermline.

The Scottish First Minister was loudly booed by sections of the crowd – and cheered by others – as she smiled and waved to fellow Scots outside Dunfermline City Chambers this morning.

People had gathered outside the historic building to catch a glimpse of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla – who are also attending the event.

Dunfermline, just across the Forth estuary from the Scottish capital Edinburgh, was granted city status earlier this year as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

But the monarch died last month, aged 96, before the ceremony to formally mark the honor could take place.

Today, Charles, who ascended the throne last month after his mother’s death, will be among those attending the ceremony.

Ahead of the ceremony, First Minister Sturgeon arrived at Dunfermline City Chambers where she was met by Lord Provost of Dunfermline Jim Leishman.

But when she turned to wave to the largely royalist crowds, the leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) was met with a mixed reception. Among a smattering of cheers and clapping were loud boos and whistles.

The moment was caught on camera by ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship.

Posting the video on Twitter, he wrote: ‘In case you needed a reminder of how crucial Scottish politics can be, Nicola Sturgeon was mostly booed (plus a little cheering) by the crowd waiting for King Charles and Camilla was due to arrive.

“This is a crowd waiting for a monarch to appear, but surprised me…”.

In stark contrast, King Charles was later seen greeting the crowds, some of whom waved Union flags.

A Dunfermline resident who was among those who gathered outside the town chambers ahead of the king’s visit described the monarch’s arrival as ‘exciting’.

Bill Henderson, 71, said: ‘It’s a historic event.

‘I was born just before the Queen came to the throne, so she has been my monarch all my life. It’s just exciting.

“And especially a King Charles who came back to Dunfermline when King Charles the First was born here, however long ago that was.”

Teacher Carol Williams, 52, said: ‘It’s such an honor for Dunfermline.’

The newly crowned city, which dates back to before the Bronze Age, was given its city status in May as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Eight towns were granted city status, including Colchester, Doncaster, Milton Keynes, Stanley in the Falkland Islands, Bangor in Northern Ireland, Douglas in the Isle of Man and Wrexham in Wales.

Dunfermline beat Scottish rivals St Andrews, known worldwide as the home of golf and Scotland’s first university, to win the honour.

At the time, Provost of Fife Jim Leishman said: ‘The official title of town will give Dunfermline the wider recognition it deserves as one of the fastest growing urban areas in Scotland, offering all the amenities any modern town could hope for.

‘Town status will help us grow economically and as a tourist destination and will have a positive impact on Dunfermline and the surrounding area.

‘Obviously the people of Dunfermline have always known that Dunfermline is a town, that’s why we have the City Car Park, City Hotel and City Cabs, but it’s great to finally get official recognition of this. ‘

Alongside the ceremony, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will carry out other engagements in Scotland today.

They will attend a council meeting in City Chambers before touring Dunfermline Abbey to mark its 950th anniversary.

They will later host a reception to celebrate British South Asian communities at The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.