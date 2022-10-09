Nicola Sturgeon hints she WOULD do an election deal with Labour

Nicola Sturgeon today hinted at a possible election tie with Keir Starmer and made it clear that she would rather have him prime minister.

The SNP leader insisted it “isn’t hard to answer” when asked whether Sir Keir or Liz Truss should be in No10, saying she “abhors” the Tories.

The comments come as Conservatives are reviving warnings that Labor and Scottish nationalists could make a pact to come to power after a close election.

Ms Sturgeon admitted this morning that her push for a new independence referendum this week could be blocked by the British High Court.

When asked whether a referendum will definitely take place on her favorite date of October 23 next year, Ms Sturgeon emphatically replied that she is “confident that this can happen”.

The SNP holds its annual conference in Aberdeen, where activists are pushing for concrete progress on independence, despite polls suggesting Scots do not see this as a priority and a slim majority still support the union.

A poll last week suggested the Tories are on track to be wiped out in Scotland in a general election

The 2014 contest was labeled ‘once in a generation’ by both sides, but Ms Sturgeon insists Brexit warrants a repeat.

The Scottish government’s top law officer is to appear before judges arguing that Westminster does not need permission to legislate for a vote north of the border.

The Lord Advocate referred the future legislation on independence referendums to court over the summer and asked the judges to decide whether it fell within Holyrood’s jurisdiction.

The pleadings will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday, although there is no date for an announcement of the court’s ruling.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Ms Sturgeon said: ‘It makes little sense to speculate on the outcome of a court hearing, but if so, we have plans in place to legislate.

‘We are working hard to refresh and update the substantive advocacy for independence – that will continue in the coming days.’

She went on to say that she is “confident that Scotland will become independent.”

When asked whether she would rather have Sir Keir become Prime Minister than Mrs Truss, Mrs Sturgeon said: ‘If the question is put to me whether I prefer a Labor government over a Tory government, I detest the Tories and everything they stand for. . So it is not difficult to answer that question. Yes.’

However, she added that neither Labor nor the Tories were “good enough” for Scotland.

On Friday, Ms Sturgeon vowed to continue her £20m Scottish independence campaign despite the cost of living crisis – telling Scots to ‘be sensible about their energy consumption’.

The prime minister said she had a democratic mandate to go ahead with her plan to hold another referendum on leaving the UK in October next year.

In an appearance on BBC Breakfast, the SNP leader was asked whether the budget in preparation for a new vote – for which around £20 million has been set aside – would be cut to further support people with the cost of living crisis.

“We are talking about this fiscal year and I hope the independence referendum will take place in the next fiscal year,” she said.

Tories have warned Labor could strike a deal with the SNP after tight elections – although the latest Opinium found Keir Starmer’s party to be in the lead by 21 points, easily enough for a majority

“So even if we did, which we’re not going to do because I was elected prime minister because of a commitment to democracy…

“Last year I was elected with a record number of votes in the Scottish parliamentary elections with a record turnout. So. we are going to fulfill that promise to people.’

But in a later appearance on BBC Radio, she advised Scottish people to ‘use their energy sensibly’ this winter for fear of blackouts.

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister said in a series of newspapers that the Scottish government would refresh the prospectus for an independent Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon has revealed work on a Scottish central bank would begin immediately after a yes vote, with the newly independent country holding the pound for ‘some time’, as previously mentioned.