Nicola Peltz writes emotional post about her upbringing and talks not letting ‘people bring me down’

Nicola Peltz shared an emotional post in which she spoke candidly about her upbringing.

The 27-year-old Brooklyn Beckham woman, who appeared on Instagram on Saturday, shared a photo of herself looking sad with red watery eyes, while the beauty confesses that she “finds it hard to show the sad parts of me.”

The actress also shared that she comes from a large family, which has made her “very tough” and that they have taught her not to allow people to “put her down.”

She wrote: ‘Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents made me very hard, they hammered it into me not to let people put me down or hurt my heart.

“It made me put up such a wall to protect myself, especially in this industry. We all have days when people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it.”

She continued, “I just thought I’d write something because I never show this side of myself here. I wanted to show this side of myself. I love you all so much and really appreciate all your support. It means so much if you guys are nice on my page. I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me.’

Her message was met with several supportive messages from her fans and showbiz friends, with significant response from her husband Brooklyn.

He posted: ‘You have the most amazing heart xx ❤️❤️ I love you so much xx.’

It comes after a social media feud has reportedly started between Nicola and Victoria.

The alleged spat began at their wedding, when it was reported that the former Spice Girls member and her husband, acclaimed footballer David Beckham, were not sitting at their table. An onlooker claimed that the Beckhams were “not in the foreground” and that the “wedding was all about the Peltz family.”

Since then, Nicola and Victoria have barely liked each other’s photos on social media, despite always supporting each other online. And the rumors were heightened when fans noticed Brooklyn was missing from his family vacation last week.

It’s been two months since Posh last liked one of Nicola’s posts on May 26 — and she hasn’t liked any of the images the younger woman shared from her honeymoon with Brooklyn.

Nicola, meanwhile, doesn’t like Posh posts about her 29th Vogue magazine cover, her wedding anniversary to David, or even Harper’s 11th birthday. She also didn’t like a message wishing David a happy Father’s Day, despite her husband Brooklyn being in the message.

The chilling Instagram relationship between Nicola and Victoria is in stark contrast to the once loving online connection that existed between them, which was gushing to say the least.

There was another mistake when Nicola didn’t like three messages from Victoria from her and Brooklyn’s wedding.

“There seems to be some sort of distance between the Beckham family and the Peltz clan, and Brooklyn and Nicola seem to be moving away from the Beckhams,” a source said.

“It’s probably just natural, but they were always very close to Brooklyn. The Beckhams wouldn’t be the first parents to find it challenging for their children to marry and merge into someone else’s family.”

However, another insider said that talking about a schism is “silly” and that David and Victoria are meeting the newlyweds in America soon – pointing out that they all recently went out for dinner in Venice.