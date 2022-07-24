Nicola Peltz swaps her bright blonde locks for a new brunette style

Nicola Peltz has changed her usual blonde look for a deeper brunette style on her locks.

The 27-year-old heiress shared the snaps with the pun: “Back to my roots.”

And it looks like husband Brooklyn Beckham, 23, also approved of the new look – taking to the comment section to gushing “sexy baby.”

‘Back to my roots’: Nicola Peltz, 27, has traded in her usual bright blonde locks (right) for a new brunette style (left)

The beauty, who is naturally brunette, has been rocking blonde hair for nearly a decade and appeared in 2013 with the lighter look.

By tagging her hairdresser, Daniel Moon, in the transformation post, Nicola had her hair styled in a tousled look with choppy bangs framing her face.

She wore a subtle makeup palette for the post and chose to wear a satin silver shirt.

Switch; The 27-year-old heiress shared the snaps with the pun: ‘Back to my roots’

New Look: By tagging her hairdresser, Daniel Moon, in the transformation post, Nicola had her hair styled with choppy bangs framing her face

‘Sexy Baby’: As Her Husband Wrote Approvingly ‘WOW’ on the Second Post, After Writing ‘Sexy Baby’ on the First

Just three hours later, Nicola posted a few more photos and showed off the look in a sleeker hair dryer as she stared into the camera.

While her husband approvingly wrote ‘WOW’ on the second post, after writing ‘sexy baby’ on the first.

And to show how much he loved the style, Brooklyn even posted the snap on his own Instagram Stories – writing “wowwww” with a heart-eyed face emoji.

Blonde: The actress is usually known for her shoulder-length blonde locks, which she’s had for over 10 years

The actress is usually known for her shoulder-length blonde locks, which she rocked for her Palm Beach wedding to the oldest of the Beckham brood.

But back in time with the new look, she even shared a fan Instagram story on her own page – featuring a photo of Nicola as a child.

With brunette hair and braces in the photo, the beauty was unrecognizable — as the fan wrote “She’s back.”

Younger years: But the beauty is of course a brunette, who was last seen on the dark side in 2013