Nicola Peltz stuns in a plunging white dress amid Beckham family feud rumours

Nicola Peltz stunned in a series of photos taken by husband Brooklyn Beckham on Monday.

The budding actress, 27, shared some pictures of herself on Instagram as she posed in a plunging white dress.

It comes amid ongoing speculation of a feud between Nicola and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, 48.

Newlywed Nicola wore a white sundress that has a halter neck design and a short flowing skirt.

She swept her dark locks back into a low ponytail and wore makeup including dewy foundation and a soft nude lip.

‘By B [love heart emoji],’ Nicola captioned her post.

“I took these xxx,” Brooklyn commented during her post.

Nicola appeared to have had her hair and makeup done by professionals before an event and shared another photo of herself in a strapless blue top and stockings while in a car.

It comes after Brooklyn’s brother Romeo Beckham, 20, appeared to wade into the tensions between the Beckhams and the Peltzes by sharing a post on Friday which read: ‘Nothing more important than family’.

Their mother Victoria, 48, who is said to be devastated by the break-up, showed her appreciation for Romeo’s supportive post by sharing a series of hearts.

Speculation continues to swirl about the relationship between the Beckham clan and their eldest son’s wife, Nicola.

Out and about: Nicola appeared to have had her hair and makeup done by professionals before an event and shared another photo of herself in a strapless blue top and stockings in a car

Brooklyn is the eldest of Victoria and David’s family, who also share Romeo, Cruz, 17, and Harper Seven, 11.

The family of six are famously close-knit, with Victoria and her photographer-turned-cook son historically sharing a close relationship.

But friends say she is deeply upset that Brooklyn did not take part in the Beckhams’ family holiday this summer, which saw them travel across Europe on a lavish yacht.

Before the vacation began in July, sources close to Brooklyn confirmed that the newlyweds would not be attending, admitting that “they will be staying in Los Angeles” once their honeymoon ends.

Instead, youngest son Cruz took his girlfriend Tana Holding with him for the duration of the trip, while Romeo joined them in Miami as his football commitments allowed.

Victoria’s upset comes amid revelations that tensions between the Beckhams and Peltzes were created because Nicola ‘didn’t intend’ to wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria, 48, at the no-frills wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.

Nicola later gave an interview in which she insisted that dropping Victoria’s offer was not designed to be a slight against her new mother-in-law.

“I had to and I really wanted to and a few months later she realized her atelier couldn’t do it so I had to choose another dress,” she shared Variety last month.

But an insider said Nicola ‘never’ intended to wear Victoria Beckham at her wedding.

‘She would always just let her design something. But she would never put it on her, says the source. ‘She has too many actually talented designer friends.

“It’s like when you have an in-laws and they say they make the best meatballs, you hate meatballs, but you let them cook them anyway. That’s exactly what happened. She should never, ever wear it.’

Another source with knowledge of the dress controversy was led to believe Nicola was indeed considering wearing her mother-in-law’s design but was left in the lurch at the ‘last minute’.

“Valentino was worried they didn’t have enough time to make the dress because Victoria didn’t tell the Peltzes that her atelier couldn’t make the dress for Nicola until the last minute,” said the second source.

After the dress drama unfolded, Nicola was offended when David and Victoria’s close friend Marc Anthony gave a rousing speech at her wedding – all about Victoria, according to an insider.

‘It was totally just an ode to Victoria and how amazing she is. Nicola loves to be the center of attention, especially on her wedding day. So this really, really pissed her off,” the source said.

‘She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [sister] Brittany and her mother, and cried her eyes out.’

Another source agreed that Nicola was upset during the reception – but said it wasn’t because Anthony was gushing about Victoria.

This insider claimed that Posh Spice stole the newlyweds’ First Dance song for her own mother-son dance moments before Brooklyn and Nicola were due to two-step in front of their guests.

The first dance song was Anthony’s ‘You Sang To Me’. The romantic love song features the lyrics ‘Now I’m in love with your love’, ‘When I called you late last night you see I was about to fall in love’ and ‘Girl I live for how you make me to feel’.

A source at the wedding told DailyMail.com: ‘Marc asked Nicola and Brooklyn to pick their favorite song to dedicate to them and it was their favourite.

“Nicola left the room because she and Brooklyn thought Marc was introducing them to a special dance to a love song the couple had chosen,” said the second source.

‘However, without any warning and at the request of Victoria, Marc switched it to a mother-son dance using the same song.

‘Most of the guests could feel that something had happened. It was uncomfortable for the couple, who thought it was supposed to be a special moment for them.’

This insider also claimed that Grammy-winning Latin pop star Anthony was paid a handsome sum by the Peltz family to perform and perform with a band, despite his close friendship with David.

A source close to the Peltzes claimed that Nicola was upset about the alleged song theft, and not Marc’s speech.

‘Brooklyn and Nicola knew that Marc Anthony was close to the Beckhams and of course would complement them in his talk. If Nicola had been concerned about that, her dad wouldn’t have paid to have Marc Anthony and his band perform,” the source said.

It has also been revealed that Brooklyn and Nicola’s first dance song was ‘hijacked’ and played for Victoria and Brooklyn in a ‘mother-son moment’.

The couple are said to have chosen Marc Anthony’s ‘You Sang To Me’ for their first dance, with the musician, who is a close friend of Victoria’s, playing it for the former Spice Girl and her son instead.

A source told MailOnline that this mood led to Nicola ‘storming off and crying’ during her wedding day.

And there was further turmoil after fashion designer Victoria did not invite her daughter-in-law to her show at Paris Fashion Week.

Victoria recently reached out to congratulate son Brooklyn on his latest joint Vogue interview with wife Nicola – but failed to mention her daughter-in-law amid the feud claims.

Former pop star Victoria is worried about how it will affect her closeness to photographer-turned-chef Brooklyn and is said to be ‘confused and scared’, it has been reported.