Nicola Peltz shows off her bra under sheer top as she and Brooklyn attend the Valentino show at PFW

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz attended the Valentino ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The heiress, 27, flashed her black bra under a sheer turtleneck sweater with white embroidery, which she paired with baggy faded jeans.

After bleaching her eyebrows for the event, she carried her essentials around in a miniature black handbag while ramping up her height with white platform heels.

Couple: Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz attended the Valentino ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday

Meanwhile, Brooklyn, 23, cut a neat figure in a brown plaid jacket which he layered with a white Valentino T-shirt and light blue jeans.

He completed his look with black boots and wore his brown locks in a short, shaggy hood, while Nicola wore her matching locks in a sleek center part.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s mother Victoria was pictured leaving a Balenciaga store on Avenue Montaigne after a solo shopping trip.

Hot stuff: The heiress, 27, flashed her black bra under a sheer turtleneck sweater with white embroidery, which she paired with baggy faded jeans

Chic: She carried her essentials around in a miniature black handbag while increasing her height with white platform heels

Out of this world: Nicola bleached her eyebrows for the event

The designer, 48, always looked chic in a cream blouse with bows that she paired with a black mini skirt.

It comes after Victoria was seen chatting with Brooklyn outside her Paris Fashion Week show, while Nicola socialized with Cruz’s friend Tana Holding as the family reunited after rumors of spats.

The Spice Girl had invited her eldest son and wife Nicola to her French fashion debut on Friday after rumors of a family feud.

Suave: Meanwhile, Brooklyn, 23, cut a neat figure in a brown plaid jacket which he layered with a white Valentino T-shirt and light blue jeans

Good looks: He completed his look with black boots and wore his brown locks in a short, shaggy hood, while Nicola wore her matching locks in a sleek center parting

In love: the couple seemed to enjoy each other’s company

The couple attended, arriving half an hour early to show their support, with “lots of hugs” as they were all reunited for the first time since this summer, a source in the room said.

And video footage shot outside the event shows Victoria laughing with her son Brooklyn, while Nicola socializing with Cruz’s friend Tana Holding and Harper Seven.

During their enthusiastic conversation, a woman approaches Victoria, but she points at her son and instead continues their conversation, with the woman then walking away.

Show-stopping: Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s mother Victoria was pictured leaving a Balenciaga store on Avenue Montaigne after a solo shopping trip

Trendy: The 48-year-old designer always looked chic in a cream blouse with bows that she paired with a black mini skirt

The mother and son then approach Nicola, who looks the other way as she talks to Brooklyn’s sister Harper (11) and Cruz’s model friend Tana.

Brooklyn puts his hand on his wife’s back and holds the waistband of her jeans as he continues to talk to his mother, while Nicola continues her conversation with Tana.

The footage ends with Victoria standing next to Nicola while Brooklyn stands behind his wife with his arm around her waist.

Brooklyn and Nicola – who arrived separately from the Beckhams – walked hand in hand as they stepped outside the event, with the heiress staring lovingly into her husband’s eyes.

After entering Victoria’s highly anticipated fashion show, the couple sat in the front row with Brooklyn’s father David, 47, and his siblings – Harper, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17.

Victoria couldn’t hold back tears as she collapsed on the runway and hugged her husband David during the apparition.

Afterwards, the family gathered to celebrate with cocktails, as a source said: ‘There was a lot of laughter and a lot of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere.’

Brooklyn and Nicola posed for a moment, appearing in good spirits as they beamed as they sat next to siblings Romeo and Harper, father David and Vogue’s Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful.