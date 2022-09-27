Nicola Peltz showcases her midriff in Paris with Brooklyn for Fashion Week ahead of Victoria’s show

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham roamed the streets of Paris during the French capital’s Fashion Week, ahead of Victoria Beckam’s three-day runway show.

The 27-year-old model showed off her slender midriff in a cropped black jacket and baggy low-waisted jeans, and an accessory Bottega Veneta handbag over the shoulder.

Along with her new husband Brooklyn, 23, who sported a double denim look, the couple wore their usual beloved display – ahead of her mother-in-law’s first-ever Paris fashion show that took place on Friday.

Nicola’s chunky black short coat had woven detailing on the neckline and cuffs, matching her £5,000 Bottega handbag slung over her shoulder.

Her baggy light wash jeans had a worn look at the hem and covered the top of her huge black chunky platform boots.

As an accessory, she kept it simple on her hands — just sticking to her £350,000 engagement ring — and angular sunglasses that sat just below her choppy bangs.

Wearing her raven locks straight and behind her ears, she went makeup-free, leaving her flawless skin glowing naturally.

Brooklyn also cut a casual figure with his light denim jacket and oversized jeans in the same color.

Underneath he wore a white button-up shirt and square-framed sunglasses.

He completed his Parisian look with a pair of black leather Dr Martens.

The pair walked hand in hand and shared an intimate hug as they made their way through the streets of Paris on Tuesday afternoon.

About last night: The couple in love shared snaps from their high-end dinner with the Peltz’s, with 23-year-old Brooklyn posting a photo of him with brother-in-law Bradley

Last night, the couple in love shared snaps from their high-end dinner with the Peltz’s, with Brooklyn, 23, posting a photo of him with his brother-in-law Bradley Peltz, 32, who is an ice hockey player.

While staying at the luxurious hotel on the peninsula in the heart of Paris, Nicola snapped her favorite late-night drink, hot chocolate, and tagged her husband in the Instagram story.

Sources have recently claimed there is an ongoing family rift between Nicola and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, who is also heading to Paris soon for Fashion Week.

The couple, who have not shied away from packing on the PDA since they tied the knot in April, have been hand in hand as they prepare for the Balmain Fashion Show in France.

Meanwhile, Victoria herself was preparing for Paris Fashion Week and shared her excitement before heading to the French capital.

On Tuesday, she shared the show’s first official announcement, posting on her social media that her self-titled brand’s first appearance at Paris Fashion Week will be streamed via Instagram Stories, TikTok, YouTube and her website.

She also posted on her Instagram on Monday to her 30.2 million followers: “#ParisFashionWeek is calling! I’m so excited for a busy week ahead of my #PFW debut… á bientôt,” which translates to “Goodbye.”

Nicola and Brooklyn’s appearances in Paris come as she sensationally claimed that her mother-in-law gagged her for days after she offered to design her wedding dress.

Tourists: Nicola poses next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Monday with her brother Diesel Peltz

Family Ties: Nicola was pictured in Paris on Monday with her brother Bradley Peltz ahead of Paris Fashion Week

The move reportedly blew the bride’s plans out of the water when Victoria said her studio couldn’t actually make the dress.

Last week, insiders said the 27-year-old model is pushing a “false story”, leaving Victoria “bewildered” as to why she “continues to stir up rumors of a feud” rather than stopping them.

A source told The Sun: “Honestly, the most interesting thing about Nicola is that she married the Beckham clan.

“David and Victoria have both reached out to her to make peace and find a way to get along.

“David and Victoria would love to spend more time with their son and his wife and have the chance to welcome her into the fold, especially since Brooklyn practically lives with his in-laws.”

Nicola wore a gorgeous couture Valentino dress instead on her special day with Brooklyn in April, but she claims the original plan was for her to wear Victoria’s custom-made dress.

The model actress said she was overjoyed at the prospect of wearing a dress designed by Victoria, but she didn’t hear from the former Spice Girl, 48, days before she called to say she wouldn’t make the dress for her. big day.

The devastating news left Nicola stunned — as her stylist Leslie Fremar and mom Claudia would also be joining the design dream team. The plan was shot down in a phone conversation between Victoria and Nicola’s mother.

Feud: The appearance comes as Nicola sensationally claimed her mother-in-law covered her up for days after she offered to design her wedding dress (Pictured in 2021)

In a great interview with Grazia USA, she revealed: ‘We got in touch to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by without me hearing anything. Victoria called my mother and said her studio couldn’t make it.’

Loving husband Brooklyn made his stance clear amid the family feud, telling the publication that Nicola is his “number one priority” and that they “support each other one hundred percent.”

Nicola, the daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, tried to set the record straight when she explained, “I planned to wear Victoria’s wedding dress and I was really so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother- made into law.