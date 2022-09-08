Nicola Peltz recalls her disastrous first meeting with her husband Brooklyn Beckham

They’ve been married for five months, but Nicola Peltz recalls how her first meeting with husband Brooklyn Beckham wasn’t love at first sight.

The actress first met Brooklyn through her brother six years ago, but in a candid new interview about their romance, she admits they “really didn’t get along.”

Speak with Wonderland Magazine Nicola recalls how they partied together at the Coachella music festival, but now they look back at photos they barely interacted with.

“I actually met Brooklyn six years ago at Coachella, through one of my brothers; his name is Diesel,” Nicola told actress Selma Blair during the Wonderland interview.

She recalled how the now-married couple had both other partners at the time and admitted, “We really didn’t get along. He had a girlfriend and I had a boyfriend, and we just didn’t click.’

“Diesel was like, ‘Oh my friend Brooklyn wants to sleep with us’ because all my brothers rented a house for Coachella. We barely had any contact. We look back at pictures, like group shots, and I’m in the corner with my boyfriend and Brooklyn.”

Fast forward a few years and the couple are now happily married after their lavish Palm Beach wedding in April.

Nicola gushed about her big day during the interview, explaining how the wedding took place in the middle of her filming for her new TV miniseries Welcome to Chippendales, in which she plays Playboy Playmate and actress Dorothy Stratten.

“Yes, I was shooting and I stopped five days before my wedding, then I shot the week after my wedding,” Nicola explained of her hectic schedule.

She gushed that her mother Claudia saved the day when she took over the scheduling duties so Nicola could work until the last minute.

“My wedding was like a punch in the middle. It was pretty amazing because my mom was such a big help with my wedding that I could be so involved in the show; I got sucked into this character and five days before I thought, ‘I’m getting married!’

Nicola’s latest wedding stories focus on her own family, with no mention of Brooklyn’s parents amid reports of a huge rift between her and mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

The Cold War started when Nicola and Victoria clashed over her wedding dress and the Transformers star accused her new mother-in-law of stealing the spotlight at her wedding.

The Beckhams have refused to pay for Brooklyn’s US green card, a source claims, and recently the one-time Spice Girl snubbed her son and daughter-in-law for her new Paris Fashion Week show, another family insider says.

Though the newlywed chef and Transformers actress are happy and crawling over each other, trouble brews between their two homes.

A source who knows Nicola well says the drama started around her and Brooklyn’s Palm Beach, Florida, wedding — and has only escalated.

As a celebrity designer, many in the fashion world assumed that Victoria, 48, would design Nicola’s wedding dress. But instead, the bride appeared on the May cover of Vogue in Valentino couture.

Nicola later gave an interview, insisting that turning down Victoria’s offer wasn’t meant to be a little bit against her new mother-in-law.

“I planned and really wanted to, and a few months later she realized her studio couldn’t do it, so I had to pick another dress,” she said. Variety last month.

But an insider said Nicola, 27, “never planned” to wear Victoria Beckham to her wedding.

“She always let her design something. But she would never do that to her,” the source said. “She has too many really talented designer friends.

“It’s like when you have an in-laws and they say they make the best meatballs, you hate meatballs, but you let them cook it anyway. That’s exactly what happened.

“She would never, never wear it.”

Another source aware of the clothing controversy was believed to believe that Nicola actually considered wearing her mother-in-law’s design but was let down at the ‘last minute’.

“Valentino was concerned they didn’t have enough time to make the dress because Victoria told de Peltzes at the last minute that her studio couldn’t make the dress for Nicola,” the second source said.

Row: Nicola reportedly stormed out of her marriage after Marc Anthony gushed about Victoria during a speech. ‘Nicola likes to be the center of attention…so this really annoyed her’

After the dress drama unfolded, Nicola got offended when David and Victoria’s close friend Marc Anthony gave a gushing speech at her wedding — all about Victoria, according to an insider.

“It was just an ode to Victoria and how wonderful she is. Nicola likes to be the center of attention, especially on her wedding day. So this really annoyed her,” the source said.

“She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with… [sister] Brittany and her mother, and cried her eyes out.’

Another source agreed that Nicola was upset during the reception, but said it wasn’t because Anthony was talking about Victoria.

This insider claimed that Posh Spice stole the newlyweds’ First Dance song for her own mother-son dance moments before Brooklyn and Nicola had to take two steps for their guests.

A source at the wedding told DailyMail.com: “Marc asked Nicola and Brooklyn to pick their favorite song to dedicate to them, and that was their favorite.”

“Nicola left the room because she and Brooklyn thought Marc was introducing them to a special dance to a love song the couple had chosen,” the second source said.

“But without any warning and at Victoria’s request, Marc switched it to a mother-son dance with the same song.

“Most guests noticed that something had happened. It was uncomfortable for the couple who thought it would be a special moment for them.”