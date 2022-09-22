Nicola Peltz recalls being blanked by Victoria Beckham during the design of her wedding dress

Nicola Peltz has weighed in on the lingering rumors of a feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, revealing that she hadn’t heard from the fashion designer for days while designing her wedding dress.

The couple are reportedly embroiled in a family rift after the heiress wore a couture Valentino wedding dress to marry Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn – rather than one designed by his mother – earlier this year.

But when she spoke out about the reports, the newlywed, 27, explained that she was “excited” to wear a dress from Victoria, but didn’t hear from the designer for days, before being told she wouldn’t wear the dress. could make.

Brooklyn has been supporting his wife for five months and calls Nicola his “number one priority” amid the rumored family drama.

Frontman of the new cover of Grazia VSNicola tried to set the record straight, as she explained, “Well, I planned on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress and I was really so excited to be able to wear a design my future mother-in-law made.

“I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story,” the actress recalls.

Nicola’s close friend, stylist Leslie Fremar, and mother, Claudia, also helped design the dress, with the star explaining that the dream team of designers would be “so much fun.”

But there seemed to be a bump in the road, as Nicola admits to having “not heard anything” from Victoria for days during the design process.

Delen: ‘We connected to design the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her studio couldn’t make it.

“So I talked to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately this can’t happen, so what’s next?” I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.’

Nicola, who has been the subject of a spate of reports claiming she “never intended” to wear a Victorian dress, also admitted those rumors “hurt my feelings.”

“It hurts my feelings. I’m trying not to make it happen, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just kind of a shame if you think, “Oh, people think that,” but it’s just not true.”

And while supporting his wife, Brooklyn chimed in, explaining that they “talk things through” when rumors are circulating, adding: “To be honest, my wife is clearly my number one priority and I never want to leave her.” see upset.’

Nicola and Brooklyn said “I Do” earlier this year at a no-cost ceremony held at the heiress’s lavish family estate in Palm Beach.

Brooklyn is the eldest of Victoria and David’s brood, and the long-standing couple also shares 20-year-old Romeo, Cruz, 17, and Harper Seven, 11.

The family of six is ​​famous for a very close bond, with Victoria and her son, turned photographer, having a close relationship from way back.

But with reports of a rift between Nicola and Victoria allegedly driving a wedge between the Beckhams and their eldest son, the wedding dress fiasco seems to have been just the beginning.

Nicola reportedly got offended when David and Victoria’s close friend Marc Anthony gave a gushing speech at her wedding – all about Victoria, according to an insider.

“It was just an ode to Victoria and how wonderful she is. Nicola likes to be the center of attention, especially on her wedding day. So this really annoyed her,” the source said.

“She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with… [sister] Brittany and her mother, and cried her eyes out.’

Another source agreed that Nicola was upset during the reception, but said it wasn’t because Anthony was talking about Victoria.

This insider claimed that Posh Spice stole the newlyweds’ First Dance song for her own mother-son dance moments before Brooklyn and Nicola had to take two steps for their guests.

The first dance number was ‘You Sang To Me’ by Anthony. The romantic love song contains the lyrics ‘Now I’m crazy for your love’, ‘When I Called You Late Last Night you see I was Falling in Love’ and ‘Girl, I live for how you make me feel’.

A source at the wedding told DailyMail.com: ‘Marc asked Nicola and Brooklyn to pick their favorite song to dedicate to them, and that was their favorite.

“Nicola left the room because she and Brooklyn thought Marc was introducing them to a special dance to a love song the couple had chosen,” the second source said.

“But without any warning and at Victoria’s request, Marc switched it to a mother-son dance with the same song.

“Most guests noticed that something had happened. It was uncomfortable for the couple who thought it would be a special moment for them.”

And friends say Victoria is deeply saddened that Brooklyn didn’t take part in the Beckham family vacation this summer, which saw them travel Europe on a luxury yacht.

Before the holiday kicked off in July, sources near Brooklyn confirmed the newlyweds wouldn’t be there, admitting that “they would stay in Los Angeles” once their honeymoon came to an end.

Instead, youngest son Cruz, 17, took his girlfriend Tana Holding with him for the duration of the trip, while Romeo joined them in Miami when his football commitments allowed him to.