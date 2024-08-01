Nicola Peltz is comforted by husband Brooklyn Beckham as she shares emotional post after ‘filing a lawsuit against the hairdresser she blames for the death of her beloved dog Nala’

Nicola Peltz took to Instagram on Wednesday to express her grief over the death of her dog Nala, amid reports that she has reportedly taken legal action against a groomer who treated her pet Chihuahua before she died.

“I’m truly still in shock and grief over the sudden passing of my baby Nala last month after what should have been a routine grooming session,” Peltz, 29, said in a post.

The emotional post was accompanied by an image of Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham, 25, burying their beloved pet, as they embraced in front of a flower-lined grave.

“I posted the experience on my Instagram to raise awareness and it broke my heart to hear the horrific stories of so many other people who have experienced the same tragedy. I can’t stand it. It makes me sick to hear how common stories like Nala’s are.”

Peltz added: “We need to improve and change laws to better protect fur babies and the loving owners who care for them. Our pets are the family we choose.”

Peltz added: “I have dedicated most of my life to saving dogs and I cannot allow this horrible act to happen to any more families.”

She concluded by saying: “I will work to bring about change and create laws that will help ensure that no one else has to go through this heartbreaking experience. I will always use my voice to protect our innocent babies. Love always, Nicola.”

The actress has reportedly filed a lawsuit against HoundSpa, claiming they are responsible for the death of her Chihuahua Nala.

According TMZitThe lawsuit blames dog groomer Jony Ceballos, who Nicola says has a history of “intentional and malicious abuse of dogs.”

Peltz alleges Nala was left injured and in serious physical distress after a routine grooming session in HoundSpa’s mobile van.

Peltz is also reportedly taking legal action against HoundSpa owner Deborah “Deb” Gittleman for keeping Ceballos on staff, despite reportedly having past complaints about his behavior toward animals.

Peltz said she was left emotionally distraught by the ordeal, especially since she witnessed Nala’s death after rushing her to the vet following the grooming.

The outlet also reported that Peltz’s other dog, Angel, now screams and shakes in terror when left alone, following a grooming treatment.

Peltz released a lengthy statement saying she would seek legal recourse following her pet’s death.

Peltz, who first confirmed Nala’s death in June, took legal action after learning that other pet owners had had similar experiences with dog groomers.

MailOnline has contacted HoundSpa for comment.

According to TMZ’s sources, veterinary records indicated the dog had fluid in her lungs, neurological problems, and a rapid heart rate prior to her death, though the exact cause of these issues remains unknown.

Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Beckham had previously used the hairdressing service without any problems, according to the outlet.

Brooklyn and Nicola confirmed their relationship in January 2020 and got married in April 2022.

TMZ sources say the actress’s legal action is not motivated by money but by a desire to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.

Animal rights activist Nicola is seeking answers about Nala’s time with the groomer. However, according to sources, there were no cameras in the grooming van, raising questions about what happened inside.

Nicola previously stated on Instagram that Nala was “perfectly healthy” before her self-care treatment.

She wrote: “This has been the hardest month of my life. I can’t even find the words to describe my pain on so many levels.

‘Nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomer yesterday, but she came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath.

‘We rushed her to the vet and she passed away hours later. I’m sharing this in hopes that it can prevent this from happening to other dogs.

“Her life was taken too soon. She was my beautiful queen and she stood by me for nine years, despite everything.

‘Be careful who you send your dogs with because you don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. A day without Nala on earth feels like an eternity. I wish I could hold her in my arms again. I pray she’s with my naunni. I hope to see you soon.’

Brooklyn had taken to social media on June 15 to announce the loss and pay tribute to her beloved pet.

“Dear Nala, we miss you so much, you were taken unexpectedly too soon and we hope others don’t experience a loss after something as simple as a personal arrangement,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself holding Nala.

“You were the cutest little girl and we will always think of you. We know you are watching us and barking at us. We love you so much and miss you so much.”