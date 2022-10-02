Nicola Peltz and husband Brooklyn Beckham disembark in Paris after attending Victoria’s PFW show

Nicola Peltz looked stunning as she walked hand in hand with husband Brooklyn Beckham in Paris on Saturday night.

The couple are in the French capital after attending Spice Girl Victoria’s first PFW show, crushing all rumors of a family feud.

The socialite, 27, put on a very leggy display in a cream mini dress which she paired with towering knee-high boots.

Dining out: Nicola Peltz, 27, looked amazing as she dined out in Paris on Saturday with husband Brooklyn Beckham, 23

Nicola’s dress had a fitted bodice and a peplum skirt which she wore with sheer tights.

The stunner opted for a dewy makeup look and let her dark brown locks fall in a soft curl on her shoulders.

Forgoing jewelry and letting the chic outfit speak for itself, Nicola stuffed her things into a mini handbag.

Leggy Lady: The socialite stripped very long in a cream mini dress which she paired with towering knee-high boots

Meanwhile, Brooklyn cut a neat figure in a brown blazer that he wore over a white shirt and dark trousers.

Slipping his feet into patent leather shoes, the wannabe chef wore his hair in a trendy spiked style.

It comes after Victoria was seen chatting with Brooklyn outside her Paris Fashion Week show, while Nicola socialized with Cruz’s friend Tana Holding as the family reunited after rumors of spats.

Back Together: Shortly before the show of Mrs. Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, modeled by the likes of Bella Hadid, came the spectacle of the Beckham family’s oh-so-public reunion

The Spice Girl, 48, had invited her eldest son and wife Nicola to her French fashion debut on Friday following rumors of a family feud.

The couple attended, arriving half an hour early to show their support, with “lots of hugs” as they were all reunited for the first time since this summer, a source in the room said.

And video footage shot outside the event shows Victoria laughing with her son Brooklyn, while Nicola socializing with Cruz’s friend Tana Holding and Harper Seven.

Together again: Brooklyn seemed happy to be reunited with his family and hugged them on the runway as he reached out to hug the youngest sibling Harper – before bringing it in with David too

During their enthusiastic conversation, a woman approaches Victoria, but she points at her son and instead continues their conversation, with the woman then walking away.

The mother and son then approach Nicola, who looks the other way as she talks to Brooklyn’s sister Harper (11) and Cruz’s model friend Tana.

Brooklyn puts his hand on his wife’s back and holds the waistband of her jeans as he continues to talk to his mother, while Nicola continues her conversation with Tana.

The footage ends with Victoria standing next to Nicola while Brooklyn stands behind his wife with his arm around her waist.

Too much: Victoria took to the runway at the end of the show and seemed overcome with emotion during the performance as she stopped in the front row to hug family and friends

Brooklyn and Nicola – who arrived separately from the Beckhams – walked hand in hand as they stepped outside the event, with the heiress staring lovingly into her husband’s eyes.

After entering Victoria’s highly anticipated fashion show, the couple sat in the front row with Brooklyn’s father David, 47, and his siblings – Harper, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17.

Victoria couldn’t hold back tears as she collapsed on the runway and hugged her husband David during the apparition.

Afterwards, the family gathered to celebrate with cocktails, as a source said: ‘There was a lot of laughter and a lot of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere.’

Brooklyn and Nicola posed for a moment, appearing in good spirits as they beamed as they sat next to siblings Romeo and Harper, father David and Vogue’s Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful.